$29 seats at Allegiant Stadium? Yep.
Big league soccer at a big-league stadium.
The Seattle Sounders and Leon will be playing the Leagues Cup Final at Allegiant Stadium. at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Many lower bowl seats remain available for $29, according to Ticketmaster.com.
At this time at Allegiant Stadium, people regardless of vaccination status must wear a face mask while inside the stadium.
Individual events held at Allegiant Stadium may also implement heightened COVID-19 protocols, so read all correspondence regarding an individual event carefully.
