$29 seats at Allegiant Stadium? Yep.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2021 - 5:37 pm
 
Updated September 20, 2021 - 5:55 pm
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz celebrates after he scored a goal past Santos Laguna midf ...
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz celebrates after he scored a goal past Santos Laguna midfielder Carlos Orrantia, right, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Seattle. The Sounders won 1-0. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Big league soccer at a big-league stadium.

The Seattle Sounders and Leon will be playing the Leagues Cup Final at Allegiant Stadium. at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Many lower bowl seats remain available for $29, according to Ticketmaster.com.

At this time at Allegiant Stadium, people regardless of vaccination status must wear a face mask while inside the stadium.

Individual events held at Allegiant Stadium may also implement heightened COVID-19 protocols, so read all correspondence regarding an individual event carefully.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

