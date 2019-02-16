5 individuals, Golden Knights make Southern Nevada HOF

Canyon Springs Pioneers high school football head coach Hunkie Cooper reacts after Palo Verde Panthers intercept a pass during the last minutes of the 4th quarter at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 21, 2012. Palo Verde won 24-21. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steve Stallworth, general manager of the South Point Arena, during the annual Best of Nevada Preps Awards at the Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Longtime Las Vegas baseball scout Manny Guerra. (Courtesy Mike Guerra)

The Vegas Golden Knights team name and logo unveiling Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Review-Journal sports reporter Steve Carp accepts induction into the US Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame on Monday, April 3, 2017. (Ed Graney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

BILL HUGHES/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Canyon Springs High School head football coach Hernandez "Hunkie" Cooper, in blue cap, gives his players a play during practice at the school, 350 E. Alexander Rd., in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2011. Coach Cooper was given his unusual first name in memorial of the best friend of his father, who while his father and man Cooper only knows as u201CHernandezu201D were stationed in Vietnam during the war, made a pact that should one of them be killed, the survivor would name a son in memory of the other. Bill Hughes BILL HUGHES/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Canyon Springs High School head football coach Hernandez "Hunkie" Cooper, in blue cap, gives his players a play during practice at the school, 350 E. Alexander Rd., in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2011. Coach Cooper was given his unusual first name in memorial of the best friend of his father, who while his father and man Cooper only knows as “Hernandez” were stationed in Vietnam during the war, made a pact that should one of them be killed, the survivor would name a son in memory of the other.

From two former football players who left an indelible mark to two others who helped shaped youth baseball to a new hockey team that changed the face of Las Vegas to a writer who covered almost all of it.

They were part of the most recent class in the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame that was announced Friday at The Orleans.

Former UNLV football players Hunkie Cooper and Steve Stallworth, youth baseball figures Manny Guerra and Mike Martin, the Golden Knights and former Review-Journal sports writer Steve Carp make up the class, which formally will be inducted June 14.

Cooper, the wide receivers coach at San Diego State, was two-time All-Big West Conference for the Rebels and is in the Arena Football League Hall of Fame.

Stallworth is a former UNLV quarterback who became one of the more recognizable faces in the Las Vegas sporting landscape and an integral part of its growth. He is the South Point Arena’s general manager.

Guerra and Martin helped build the quality of youth baseball in the valley.

Guerra, a St. Louis Cardinals scout for 26 years, spent 56 years developing youth baseball, including creating a showcase for college and pro prospects in 1998. He died Aug. 1 at 88 from complications of stomach cancer.

“I could probably talk for days about my father, but I can tell you he would be extremely honored and humbled by his selection,” said Mike Guerra, fighting back tears. “Our family is extremely happy. But the biggest thing he ever said was, ‘It’s all about the kids.’ He wanted all the kids to either play professionally or go to school and get an education.”

Martin, a member of the original Las Vegas Stars in 1983, helped create the Las Vegas Baseball Academy. The LVBA Christmas Camp has for the past 35 years drawn players from across the country hoping to get scouted.

The Golden Knights broke several expansion records last season and made the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Washington Capitals in five games. Team president Kerry Bubolz said there was initial concern about being selected for the Hall of Fame because of the longtime contributions of so many others to local sports.

“We’re only a year and a half old, and it didn’t feel like it was the right fit,” Bubolz said. “But, ultimately, as we thought more about it, we’re excited to accept this nomination and just really appreciate that from the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.”

Carp covered many notable local sporting events, from UNLV basketball’s glory years to the Golden Knights. He is a six-time Nevada sports writer of the year.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.