50 Cent ices Mayweather with new twist on ALS Challenge

Forget everything you knew about the ice bucket challenge. 50 Cent just changed the game and landed a devastating shot to Floyd Mayweather in the process.

Rapper 50 Cent, left, and boxer Floyd Mayweather in friendlier times. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)

In a video posted to his Instagram earlier today, 50, aka Curtis Jackson, offered $750,000 to ALS (or the charity of Mayweather’s choice) if the champ could meet his challenge: Read 1 full page of a Harry Potter book without messing up.

Along with the video, Jackson posted this: “Floyd will you except my ALS/ESL CHALLENGE: I will donate $750k to a charity of your choice, If you can read a full page out of a Harry Potter book out loud without starting and stopping or ——ing up. lmao”

(Yes, we also see the irony in this.)

So far, no response from the champ.

But that hasn’t stopped 50 from piling on. He later posted a photo of Mayweather to Instagram, with the caption, “DAMN I CAN’T READ THAT WHOLE PAGE NOW. —— you 50, Lmao”

And according to 50’s latest post, Las Vegas’ own Jimmy Kimmel has offered to let Mayweather read the book on his late night show, if he accepts the challenge.

Oh, and the terms have changed. 50 explains, “We don’t want to put pressure on you. We know you can’t pronounce those words in the Harry Potter book, so we going to let you read Cat in the Hat!”

This isn’t the first time Mayweather’s education has been questioned by a rapper. Nelly famously told ESPN, “You know, it’s kinda hard talking to a guy who hasn’t graduated from high school,” when asked about his beef with Floyd last month.

Mayweather and 50 Cent were formerly business partners, but had a falling out, reportedly over money Mayweather owes Fiddy for a promotion company the two started together.

There is surely more to come with this story. We’re all waiting, Floyd.

