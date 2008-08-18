51s drop back to .500 with fifth straight loss

Not even reinforcements from their parent club Saturday night could prevent the 51s from skidding back to .500.

Dodgers outfielders Andruw Jones and Delwyn Young, serving injury-rehabilitation stints, combined to go 0-for-5, and Las Vegas’ late rally fell short in its 5-4 Pacific Coast League loss to the Fresno Grizzlies in Fresno, Calif.

The loss was the fifth straight for the 51s (64-64) and their eighth in nine games.

Jake Wald and Travis Denker hit solo home runs, and Scott McClain and Steve Holm had sacrifice flies for the Grizzlies (60-68), who led 4-0 before Las Vegas had its first baserunner and 5-1 through four innings.

Luis Maza led off the fourth with the 51s’ first hit, a triple, and scored when Jones, on the 15-day disabled list with a sore left knee, grounded into a double play.

Maza, who went 3-for-5, led off the sixth with his second homer of the season. Mitch Jones, who replaced Young in the field in the sixth, blasted a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh to get Las Vegas within 5-4.

The 51s threatened in the eighth, when pinch hitter Jason Repko and John Lindsey drew walks to open the inning. But, after Blake DeWitt sacrificed and Angel Chavez walked, Chin-lung Hu grounded into a force at home, and Rene Rivera grounded to third to end the uprising.

Fresno starter Steve Hammond (3-6) got the win, giving up four runs on six hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings, with six strikeouts, to lower his ERA to 6.99.

Kevin Gryboski pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his ninth save.

Eric Cyr (2-1) gave up five runs on six hits and four walks in five innings, with six strikeouts, and took the loss.

Grizzlies right fielder Justin Leone, a Las Vegas native, went 0-for-1 with three walks, one run and two stolen bases.

Maza and Fresno’s Clay Timpner, who went 2-for-3, were the only players for each team with multiple hits.