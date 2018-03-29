2 games rained out on Opening Day; Ian Happ, Giancarlo Stanton hit homers

Rain took the early lead on Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, but home runs and Hall of Famers won the day.
Games at Detroit’s Comerica Park and Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park were postponed as all MLB teams had been scheduled to play Thursday for the first time in 50 years.
But the Cubs sent sunshine to Chicago via Miami. Cubs infielder Ian Happ drove Miami right-hander Jose Urena’s pitch, the first offering of the 2018 season, into the right field seats at 9:43 a.m.
Elsewhere on Opening Day:
* The Cubs and Marlins wore patches with the initials “MSD” and 17 stars to honor the number of lives lost in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
* There were no weather worries in Toronto, where New York newcomer Giancarlo Stanton homered in his first at-bat as a Yankee.
* The World Series champion Houston Astros made history in Arlington, Texas, as George Springer hit a leadoff home run for the second consecutive Opening Day — an MLB first.
* The Braves brought out some of their biggest names. Hank Aaron, 84, and his wife were driven around the edge of the field during the pregame ceremony at SunTrust Park. And Chipper Jones, the longtime Atlanta star who was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in January, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
* The Royals marked the start of their 50th season with a celebration that included franchise luminaries Bo Jackson and Hall of Fame third baseman George Brett. Players from every era were honored, highlighting Kansas City’s title teams from 1985 and 2015.
* However, New York’s Citi Field was a somber setting as the Mets announced that popular star outfielder Rusty Staub had died at 73.