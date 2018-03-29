2 games rained out on Opening Day; Ian Happ, Giancarlo Stanton hit homers

Rain took the early lead on Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, but home runs and Hall of Famers won the day.

Workers prepare to lay a tarp out to protect the field during batting practice before a New York Mets workout, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in New York. The team's opening day is Thursday against the St Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Members of the Atlanta Braves grounds crew put final touches on the field as the team prepares to play the Philadelphia Phillies in a home opening baseball game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval, below, mugs for the camera as he and other players warm up prior to an opening day baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) avoids Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew Knapp (15) as he turns a double play on a Aaron Nola ground ball in the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis, right, celebrates with Matt Joyce (23) after hitting a three-run home run off Los Angeles Angels' Garrett Richards during the fifth inning of a baseball game on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ (8) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning of the an opening day baseball game against the the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami, Thursday, March 29, 2018. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ rounds third base after hitting a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Miami Thursday, March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of an opening day baseball game, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes, right, tugs at Amed Rosario's beard as the pair runs in from the outfield between innings of an opening day baseball game against the St. louis Cardinals, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves line the infield as fighter jets fly overhead during the national anthem before an opening day baseball game at SunTrust Park, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

San Diego Padres manager Andy Green, center, greets his team after being introduced before an opening day baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in San Diego, Thursday, March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

The Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics stand for the national anthem at Oakland Coliseum prior to an opening day baseball game on Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

A fan uses a "Lets Go Mets" placard to shield himself from a light rain as he waits in line to enter the stadium before an opening day baseball game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Groundskeepers place a tarp on the field at Great American Ballpark after the first game of the regular season between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals was postponed due to rain until the following day, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Games at Detroit’s Comerica Park and Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park were postponed as all MLB teams had been scheduled to play Thursday for the first time in 50 years.

But the Cubs sent sunshine to Chicago via Miami. Cubs infielder Ian Happ drove Miami right-hander Jose Urena’s pitch, the first offering of the 2018 season, into the right field seats at 9:43 a.m.

Elsewhere on Opening Day:

* The Cubs and Marlins wore patches with the initials “MSD” and 17 stars to honor the number of lives lost in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

* There were no weather worries in Toronto, where New York newcomer Giancarlo Stanton homered in his first at-bat as a Yankee.

* The World Series champion Houston Astros made history in Arlington, Texas, as George Springer hit a leadoff home run for the second consecutive Opening Day — an MLB first.

* The Braves brought out some of their biggest names. Hank Aaron, 84, and his wife were driven around the edge of the field during the pregame ceremony at SunTrust Park. And Chipper Jones, the longtime Atlanta star who was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in January, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

* The Royals marked the start of their 50th season with a celebration that included franchise luminaries Bo Jackson and Hall of Fame third baseman George Brett. Players from every era were honored, highlighting Kansas City’s title teams from 1985 and 2015.

* However, New York’s Citi Field was a somber setting as the Mets announced that popular star outfielder Rusty Staub had died at 73.