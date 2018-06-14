2018 Nevada Preps All-State Baseball Team

Here is the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2018 all-state baseball team.

First Team

P Nik Dobar, Centennial

The senior was the Sunset Region Pitcher of the Year. He was 8-0 with a 0.74 ERA. He allowed 38 hits and struck out 38 with four walks in 47 innings.

P C.J. Dornak, Basic

The senior was a first-team All-Sunrise Region selection. He went 7-1 with two saves and a 0.74 ERA for the Sunrise Region champs. He struck out 79 and allowed 38 hits in 57 innings. Dornak has committed to Air Force.

P Jaret Godman, Palo Verde

The senior went 12-0 with three saves and a 1.27 ERA. In 77 innings, Godman allowed 55 hits and struck out 81 with just nine walks. He had four wins and three saves in the postseason in leading the Panthers to their first state title. He also batted .349 with eight home runs, 37 RBIs and 38 runs. He was a first-team All-Sunset Region pick and has signed with Loyola Marymount.

P Angelo Reviglio, Bishop Manogue

The senior was 9-2 with a 1.15 ERA in leading the Miners to the Class 4A Northern Region title. He struck out 56 in 61 innings. He was the Northern Region Pitcher of the Year.

C Gavin Amelburu, Green Valley

The junior was a first-team All-Sunrise Region pick. He hit .422 with eight doubles, eight homers and 42 RBIs.

C Niko Pezonella, Galena

The senior was the Class 4A Northern Region co-Offensive Player of the Year. He hit .402 with 16 doubles, three homers and 33 RBIs.

IF Abel Carter, Carson

The senior batted .483 with 16 doubles, five triples and five home runs for the Senators. He had 37 RBIs, 41 runs and six stolen bases. He was the Class 4A Northern Region co-Offensive Player of the Year. He will play at Washington State.

IF Tyler Curtis, Bishop Gorman

The senior hit .455 with 10 doubles, nine triples and three homers in making the All-Sunset Region first team. He scored 47 runs and had 26 RBIs.

IF Duke Pahukoa, Durango

The senior was on the All-Sunset Region first team and hit .521 with 10 doubles, six homers and 31 RBIs. He scored 41 runs and stole 16 bases. He has signed with UNLV.

IF Austin Pfeifer, Arbor View

The senior was the Sunset Region Player of the Year. He batted .430 with 17 home runs and 50 RBIs and homered in nine consecutive games in April. Pfeifer also posted a 6-2 record with a 2.35 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings. He has signed with UNLV.

IF Edarian Williams, Rancho

The senior hit .451 with 12 doubles, nine homers and 38 RBIs for the Sunrise Region runners-up. He added 57 runs and stole 20 bases in earning All-Sunrise Region first team honors. He has signed with UNLV.

OF Trevor Doyle, Cimarron-Memorial

The senior batted .460 with nine doubles, seven triples, three homers and 28 RBIs. He scored 54 runs and stole 17 bases and made the All-Sunset Region first team. He has signed with Sacramento State.

OF Jesse Fonteboa, Basic

The senior hit .381 with 15 doubles, five homers and 37 RBIs for the state runner-up Wolves. He also posted a 7-2 record with a 2.45 ERA. He was a first-team All-Sunrise Region pick as an outfielder. He has signed with the University of San Diego.

OF Austin Kryszczuk, Centennial

The junior made the All-Sunset Region first team after batting .469 with 14 doubles, five triples and six home runs. He had 37 RBIs, 44 runs and seven stole bases.

OF Joey Walls, Rancho

The senior hit .504 with 15 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs. He had 55 RBIs and stole 16 bases in earning first-team All-Sunrise Region honors.

UT Mickey Coyne, Reno

The senior was the Class 4A Northern Region Player of the Year. He batted .452 with 14 doubles, six homers and 53 RBIs. On the mound, he was 7-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings. He has signed with Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

UT Jimmy Gamboa, Rancho

The senior was the Sunrise Region Player of the Year. He hit .491 with eight doubles, four home runs and 37 RBIs and 35 runs. He also went 7-1 with two saves and a 1.97 ERA. In 60 1/3 innings he struck out 65, walked 12 and allowed 46 hits.

UT Austin Wells, Bishop Gorman

The senior batted .527 with 20 doubles , six triples and four home runs. He had 46 RBIs, 46 runs and nine stolen bases. He was a first-team All-Sunset Region pick at DH. He has signed with Arizona.

Second Team

P Andrew Hauck, Foothill

The senior was the Sunrise Region Pitcher of the Year after going 5-2 with a 2.59 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 54 innings. He allowed 32 hits and 23 walks.

P Bryce Robison, Palo Verde

The junior went 8-1 with a 1.90 ERA in helping the Panthers to their first state championship. In 59 innings he allowed 39 hits and 13 walks while striking out 74. He has committed to Brigham Young.

P Josh Sharman, Desert Oasis

The junior was a first-team All-Sunset Region pick after going 8-0 with a 1.66 ERA. In 59 innings he allowed 47 hits, struckout 55 and walked 12.

P Brent Thomas, Reno

The senior went 8-1 with a 2.33 ERA. he allowed 42 hits and struck out 69 in 57 innings. He made the Class 4A All-Northern Region first team.

C Justin Lucas, Durango

The senior batted .520 with 13 doubles, three homers and 35 RBIs. He was selected to the All-Sunset Region first team.

C Zach Jensen, Damonte Ranch

The senior was a first-team All-Northern Region pick. He hit .493 during league play. He had six doubles, three triples and 21 RBIs.

IF Rylan Charles, Bishop Manogue

The sophomore hit .435 with eight doubles, five triples and six home runs for the Northern Region champs. He had 46 RBIs, 38 runs and posted a .507 on base percentage and made the All-Northern Region first team.

IF Peyton Cole, Palo Verde

The junior hit .467 with eight doubles and six homers for the Class 4A state champs. He scored 44 runs. Cole made the All-Sunset Region first team. He has committed to Brigham Young.

IF Garrett Giles, Basic

The senior hit .468 with 11 doubles and 45 RBIs for the Sunrise Region champs. He scored 30 runs and stole eight bases and made the All-Sunrise Region first team.

IF Kaden Hogan, Reno

The senior batted .415 with 14 doubles, two homers and 48 RBIs. He scored 45 runs and stole 15 bases. He was the All-Northern Region Defensive Player of the Year. He has committed to Long Beach State.

IF Parker Schmidt, Desert Oasis

The junior batted .441 with eight doubles, three triples and 35 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. He made the All-Sunset Region first team.

OF Sawyer Jaksick, Reno

The senior hit .455 with 13 doubles, three triples, five homers and 41 RBIs. He scored 51 runs and made the All-Northern Region first team.

OF Jake McLean, Coronado

The senior hit .377 with five doubles, four triples, four homers and 22 RBIs. He was a first-team All-Sunrise Region selection. He has signed with UNLV.

OF Jason Sharman, Desert Oasis

The senior batted .363 with six doubles, five triples and three home runs. He had 41 runs, 31 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. Sharman made the All-Sunset Region first team.

OF Carson Wells, Bishop Gorman

The sophomore was selected to the All-Sunset Region first team after hitting .412 with nine doubles and five triples. He scored 49 runs and stole 14 bases.

UT Trevor Burrows, Dayton

The senior was the Class 3A All-Northern League MVP. He hit .481 with 11 doubles, seven homers and 31 RBIs. He also went 5-3 with a 1.58 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 53 innings.

UT Jacob Godman, Palo Verde

The senior was a first-team All-Sunset Region pick at catcher. He hit .385 with 13 doubles, three triples, four homers and 41 RBIs for the Class 4A state champs. He also went 2-5 with three saves and a 2.62 ERA. He has signed with UNLV.

UT Izzy Gutierrez, Desert Oasis

The senior hit .375 with eight doubles, two triples and 27 RBIs. He also went 5-0 with a 2.33 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 42 innings. He made the All-Sunset Region first team as a pitcher and second team as an outfielder.

Coach of the Year — Joe Hallead, Palo Verde

The third-year coach guided the Panthers to a 31-9 record and the school’s first state baseball championship.

Honorable Mention

Parker Aquino, Bishop Gorman

Rhett Armstrong, Boulder City

Kamren Backherms, Elko

Nate Bartlett, Palo Verde

Josh Brown, Faith Lutheran

Juan Castaneda, Desert Pines

James Cobian, Chaparral

Josiah Cromwick, Palo Verde

Derek Decolati, Cimarron-Memorial

Charles Douglas, Galena

Jake Empey, Green Valley

Seth Hoffman, Cimarron-Memorial

Derek Lafferriere, Truckee

Garrett Lucas, Pahrump Valley

Boston Mabeus, Coronado

Dawson Martin, Spanish Springs

Chaison Miklich, Desert Oasis

Garrett Nelson, Green Valley

Jesse Pierce, Arbor View

Aaron Roberts, Desert Oasis

Josh Rolling, Bishop Manogue

Cole Schaefer, Desert Oasis

Tucker Scozzafava, McQueen

Nick Thompson, Basic

Kyle Turner, Basic

Kevin Verduzco, Las Vegas

Kobe Walker, Lincoln County

Andrew West, Galena

Jonas Whitten, Bishop Manogue

Mason Winship, McQueen

