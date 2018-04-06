5 Las Vegas 51s games to go to this season

From promotional nights to the last game at Cashman, there are plenty of reasons to head out to the ballpark this season.

A group of baseball players watch the team warm up at Cashman Field on Saturday, Sep. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Morgan Lieberman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas shortstop Wilfredo Tovar fields a Sacramento River Cats base hit in the eighth inning of their Triple-A minor league baseball game at Cashman Field Saturday June 27, 2015. Las Vegas won 7-1.(Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Thursday night’s opening day isn’t the only highly-anticipated game at Cashman Field this season.

The 51s might be leaving Cashman Field next year, but there are plenty of games this season to circle on the calendar before they go.

Here’s five games to watch out for during the 2018 season:

Star Wars night, April 7

Star Wars night has been one of the most popular nights at Cashman Field in each of the past two years and this year should be no different.

Fans can visit with their favorite Star Wars characters and buy Star Wars-theme merchandise as they watch the 51s take on El Paso.

Reyes de Plata, most Tuesday home games

The 51s debuted Reyes de Plata (“Silver Kings”) last season as part of Minor League Baseball’s “Es Divertido Ser Un Fan,” initiative.

This year, the 51s will play as the Reyes de Plata during most Tuesday home games throughout the season and select road games.

Bark in the Park, April 22

Fans can bring their four-legged friends to Cashman Field for this Sunday home game as the 51s host their annual Bark in the Park event.

Last year, dogs packed the berm areas at Cashman Field and watched with their human companions as the 51s beat Albuquerque 2-1.

Fourth of July celebration, July 3

The 51s will be on the road this year when the Fourth of July rolls around.

But that won’t stop them from hosting their annual fireworks extravaganza the night before.

The 51s will host the Salt Lake Bees at 7:05 p.m. with the fireworks show to follow.

Last Game at Cashman, Sept. 3

After 36 years at Cashman Field, the 51s will depart after this season and head to Summerlin.

Sept. 3 will be the final regular season game at the park as the 51s host Sacramento in the season finale.

