5 things you might not know about Cashman Field in Las Vegas

It opened on April 1, 1983, to fanfare regarding the city’s new minor-league baseball team, the Las Vegas Stars. It hosted the Oakland Athletics for the first 16 home games of the 1996 season because of Oakland Coliseum renovations for, oddly enough, the Raiders.

Collin Doebler and members of his crew prepare the infield before a Las Vegas 51s baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Beach Boys perform at Cashman Field Center

The opening of the 1971 Jaycees State Fair. This image is of Las Vegas Mayor Oran Gragson holding a giant pair of scissors during the ribbon cutting ceremony with Queen candidate Marla Carpenter and North Las Vegas Mayor Gene Echols (glasses, right). Other names include Irene Lucas from the Governor's office, general chairman Roger Friend, Dee Wegman from the Governor's office, Mayor Morgan Sweeny, possibly Queen candidate Nicki Heape, possibly Queen candidate Laura Ideker. Location is Cashman Field 850 North Las Vegas Boulevard. In paper 1971-10-14 on the front page and page 4.

Las Vegas Review-Journal - MARCH 31, 1983 LAS VEGAS STARS - BASEBALL - 2 year old Jessica Baugh with Big Hand she won during Easter Egg Hunt at opening of Cashman Field. (SCOTT HENRY/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Review-Journal file photo Workers install a Cashman Field street sign on Las Vegas Boulevard North before the center opens in 1983.

Editor’s note: This is the last in a monthly series that l ooks at some of the best and m ost memorable baseball teams a nd players to call Cashman Fie ld home. The 51s will move int o a new stadium, Las Vegas Bal lpark, next season in Summerlin.

In less than two weeks, Cashman Field will close its doors for baseball as the 51s complete their season.

Soon, the park will serve primarily as a soccer facility for the Lights FC.

But Cashman Field has been home to many other things besides baseball and soccer. Here are five things you might not have known about the park:

But Cashman Field has been home to many other things besides baseball and soccer. Here are five things you might not have known about the park:

Cashman Field hosted a fair

As 51s general manager Chuck Johnson remembers, Cashman was home to the Jaycee State Fair for many years.

Activities at the 1996 fair, which lasted six days, included a spaghetti eating contest, sand castle building, a banana dressing contest and pumpkin carving, among other things.

The park was meant for expansion

In the beginning, there were plans to do more with Cashman that never materialized.

“This was really done as a multi-purpose facility,” 51s team president Don Logan said. “It was planned on expansion and the ability to expand it changed because they had fires in the hotels so the type of steel that was in here wasn’t the type they could expand on.”

Because of the fires, codes were changed and the field never became a multi-purpose facility.

Cashman Field Part II

The current Cashman Field was not the first thing on the site.

“This was a sports facility long before there was a Cashman Field here back in the 50s that hosted major league exhibition games, UNLV used to play football here,” Logan said. “They’d play high school football here. They’d have the Silverado Rodeo here.

“And then the old Cashman Field was bulldozed and it’s underneath the seats that exist right now.”

Some pretty famous bands rolled through

Both the Beach Boys and Metallica, among others, entertained fans at Cashman Field back in the day.

“I’m not sure if it was the mind playing tricks on (you) but you could swear you could still see the area where the stage sat for like two seasons,” Johnson said of the Metallica concert. “Because the grass, it was set up for so long.

“It never lost its yellow tint. Metallica played here. Really at a high point in their career.”

Cashman Field cost $26 million

When it was first built in 1983, the Cashman Field and the Cashman Center complex cost $26 million.

Allowing for inflation, it would be about $72 million if it was built today.

Las Vegas Ballpark is expected to be a $150 million project, with the stadium alone costing around $90 million.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.