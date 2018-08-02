51s announce 2019 home schedule in new Las Vegas Ballpark

The 51s first series in their new Summerlin stadium will take place from April 9-11 against the Sacramento River Cats.

This is a rendering of the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin that is scheduled to be completed by March, 2019. Photo courtesy Howard Hughes Corporation.

The first chance for fans to see the 51s in their new home will come in early April.

The team released its home schedule for the 2019 season on Thursday, where it will leave Cashman Field for the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

The home opener will take place April 9, beginning a seven-game homestand that will last until April 15. Fans can reserve their spot in the new stadium by purchasing a season ticket deposit for $100 per seat, $100 per club seat and $100 for a group event at http://bit.ly/LVBallparkDeposit.





51s 2019 home schedule (70 games)

*April 9-11 vs. Sacramento River Cats

*April 12-15 vs. Fresno Grizzlies

*April 24-28 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

*May 3-6 vs. Fresno Grizzlies

*May 7-10 vs. Salt Lake Bees

*May 11-14 vs. Tacoma Rainiers

*May 21-24 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

*June 4-6 vs. Round Rock Express

*June 7-10 vs. San Antonio Missions

*June 20-24 vs. Sacramento River Cats

*June 29 – July 3 vs. Reno Aces

*July 11-14 vs. Salt Lake Bees

*July 23-25 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

*July 30 – August 1 vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes

*August 2-5 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

*August 15-18 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes

*August 19-21 vs. Reno Aces

*August 30 – September 2 vs. Tacoma Rainiers

