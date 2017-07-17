51s avoid sweep with lopsided win over Albuquerque

Phillip Evans led the way with four hits while Jayce Boyd paced the team with four RBIs.

Wilfredo Boscan and Barry Enright tangled in a pitcher’s duel on July 9.

Sunday’s game was far different.

The Isotopes (47-46) scored three runs in the first inning off Boscan and the 51s responded with five runs off Enright to beat Albuquerque 13-3 at Cashman Field.

RBI doubles from Dominic Smith and Kevin Plawecki along with a Travis Taijeron RBI single tied the game and the 51s took the lead after on a Jayce Boyd two-run shot.

“It’s obviously a long game. You have nine innings to get those runs back,” Boyd said. “Obviously you try to chip away as early as you can. You don’t really fully expect to get five right there but as long as you can chip away, at least have some good at-bats, put some pressure on them, it shows that you stil have fight in you and you’re ready to compete.”

The 51s (36-58) busted out for five more runs in the second inning. Boyd drove in two with an double and Phillip Evans hit a three-run homer, his sixth of the year.

Enright lasted justt 1 2/3 innings. He gave up 10 runs on 12 hits. In his last start against Las Vegas, he gave up just one run in seven innings.

“He tried to keep the same game plan and made some mistakes over the middle of the plate and we were able to take advantage of it,” manager Pedro Lopez said. “I don’t think there was much difference other than he tried to make pitches and unfortunately, good thing for us, he didn’t.”

The 51s added another run in the fourth inning on a Victor Cruzado ground out, which plated Boyd, and an inning later, Plawecki took Jerry Vasto deep to center for a two-run home run.

The 51s collected 18 hits and they scored more runs Sunday than in the first three games of the series combined. Every hitter in the starting lineup had at least one hit. Evans led the way with four while Boyd and Plawecki each had three. Boyd led the team with four RBIs while Evans and Plawecki drove in three.

“I think we just had a good approach and everybody collectively swung the bat really well. … We had really, really good at-bats consistently throughout the game,” Boyd said. “I don’t think it was the guys on the mound so much as trusting our approach and staying aggressive and being hungry at the plate.”

Boscan, meanwhile, gave the 51s seven innings. While the Isotopes collected 10 hits, Boscan was able to limit the damage against him after the first inning.

“I thought that early on he was inconsistent in his command and he was falling behind,” Lopez said. “I thought he made good pitches … attacked the strike zone down and mixed pitches well.”

Boscan got the Isotopes to ground into double plays in both the second and third innings and to line into one in the seventh on his way to picking up the win.

“It was really nice to see the offense pick up Boscan and then him making adjustments,” Lopez said.

Up next

Who: Fresno Grizzlies at Las Vegas 51s

When: 7:05 p.m. Monday

Where: Cashman Field

Starters: Rogelio Armenteros (2-0, 0.75 ERA) vs. Ricky Knapp (4-10, 6.24 ERA)

Next five

Tuesday: Fresno at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday: Fresno at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday: Fresno at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Friday: Las Vegas at Memphis, 5:05 p.m. PDT

Saturday: Las Vegas at Memphis, 4:35 p.m. PDT

Update

Right-handed reliever Hansel Robles was called up to the Mets and Las Vegan Chasen Bradford was sent to Las Vegas. Robles was 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 18 games for the 51s. The right-handed Bradford pitched in five games for the Mets and gave up five runs in six innings.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.