51s beat Reno for second consecutive win

Todd Frazier, seen with the New York Mets last month. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

There were more than a few similarities between Friday and Saturday’s 51s games.

For the second straight night, the 51s came back in the seventh inning to seal a victory, this one a 5-4 win over Reno at Greater Nevada Field.

The 51s got solid performances from their bullpen both nights. On Friday, Drew Smith tossed two shutout frames before Jacob Rhame nailed down a save. On Saturday, Eric Hanhold, making his second Triple-A appearance, threw his own two scoreless innings before another Rhame save.

And for the second straight night, the 51s walked away with a one-run victory, putting themselves in position to possibly win the series on Sunday.

Back-to-back singles from Todd Frazier and Dominic Smith in the seventh inning propelled Las Vegas (24-33) to the victory, with Frazier’s single plating two runs to tie the game and Smith’s hit putting Las Vegas ahead.

“It was a nice comeback win. It was good to see Frazier have a couple hits,” manager Tony DeFrancesco said. “He got a big bases-loaded base hit up the middle to tie up the game and then Smitty came in and got the go-ahead run. Our bullpen did a great job — Hanhold and Rhame to finish the game.”

Frazier, who is with the 51s on rehab (hamstring strain), went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and the game-tying run. His rehab stint with the 51s is likely over after playing three games.

“He did a nice job, leadership-wise in the clubhouse, preparing every day,” DeFrancesco said. “He showed a lot of life and enthusiasm so we were real excited to have him.”

The 51s and Aces (24-33) had traded leads earlier in the game with Reno striking for a run in the first, Las Vegas answering back with a Zach Borenstein two-run blast and Reno adding runs again in the third and fifth to take the lead back before the 51s broke through for good in the seventh.

Las Vegas starter Corey Oswalt, who was making his first start since coming off the disabled list with what DeFrancesco described as tightness in his lat, walked off with the trainer in the fourth inning.

He had given up three runs on six hits in 3⅔ innings and left with the bases loaded after 71 pitches.

“He was only going to throw 75-80 pitches max,” DeFrancesco said. “That became a pretty stressful inning for him so we wanted to get him out before something were to happen.

Kevin McGowan was able to stave off the Aces and get the last out of the inning to keep the score 3-2 at the time.

“It was good pitching and good defense. We were real pleased the way the outcome was,” DeFrancesco said. “Oswalt started. He gave us what he had. We weren’t going to push him today from that lat injury so we got him out. McGowan did a nice job. The guys played well.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.