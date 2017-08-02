ad-fullscreen
51s/Baseball

51s debut special ‘Reyes de Plata’ uniforms during Tuesday’s game — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2017 - 10:20 am
 

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas 51s debuted their “Reyes de Plata” (Silver Kings) uniforms, part of a new Minor League Baseball initiative, while playing the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at Cashman Field in Las Vegas.

As part of the marketing initiative, called Es Divertido Ser Un Fan — “It’s Fun to be a Fan,” the team will go by the temporary Reyes de Plata name on Tuesday night home games, featuring the special caps and uniforms.

Check out the photos above.

More 51s: Follow all of our Las Vegas 51s coverage online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

