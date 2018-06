Las Vegas 51s fans battled the desert summer heat Sunday afternoon during the team’s game against the Reno Aces at Cashman Field.

51s fan T.J. Leger watches Las Vegas take on the Reno Aces in mid-day temperatures reaching 106 degrees on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto)

51s fan Sean McNulty watches Las Vegas take on the Reno Aces in mid-day temperatures reaching 106 degrees on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

51s fan Kathy Mulligan, bottom/right, watches Las Vegas take on the Reno Aces in mid-day temperatures reaching 106 degrees on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

51s fans watch Las Vegas take on the Reno Aces in mid-day temperatures reaching 106 degrees on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

51s fan Patrick Benedict watches Las Vegas take on the Reno Aces in mid-day temperatures reaching 106 degrees on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. "Light cloths and lots of sunscreen is the key." Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Sunday’s high of 106 was several degrees above the normal high of 101, according to the National Weather Service.

The fans who stayed for the whole game saw the 51s beat the Aces, 4-3.