51s OF Zach Borenstein picked for Triple-A All-Star Game

Las Vegas 51s' left fielder Zach Borenstein (18) swings against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Outfielder Zach Borenstein was the lone member of the 51s to be named to the upcoming Triple-A All-Star Game on Thursday. The game will take place on July 11 in Columbus, Ohio.

Borenstein leads the team in many major offensive categories including hits (69), runs scored (51), RBIs (51) and home runs (16). He is the sole position player on the 51s to have been with the team since the start of the season and not been either called up or placed on the disabled list. He currently leads the PCL in games played at 77.

Borenstein, 27, was signed by the Mets this offseason as a minor-league free agent. He was originally drafted in the 23rd round of the 2011 draft by the Los Angeles Angels and has spent time in the minor leagues with both the Angels and Diamondbacks, though has yet to make his major league debut.

The All-Star team is made up of a combination of elected players (fan votes, managers/general managers, media/broadcasters) and those selected by league officials.

Both the Fresno Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Dodgers will send four representatives, a league-high, to the game.

