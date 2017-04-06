51s open season Thursday with mix of top prospects, vets

New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (61) looks to the umpire for a ruling after Atlanta Braves' Travis Demeritte, right, stole second base in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kissimmee, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)

Las Vegas 51s Wilfredo Boscan (41) at Cashman Field during media day on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

New York Mets' Dominic Smith bats against the Atlanta Braves in a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kissimmee, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)

The Las Vegas 51s lineup boasted the top three hitters in the Pacific Coast League last year, with two players battling it out for the batting title on the season’s last day.

And yet somehow, there’s a chance the 51s can be an even better offensive team this year.

The 51s begin their season Thursday in El Paso, with a roster headlined by the New York Mets’ top two prospects, Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith.

Rosario, a shortstop, is a consensus top-10 prospect in Major League Baseball and might just be the most exciting prospect to come through the Mets’ system since his mentor, Jose Reyes.

“The best way to describe him is electric. That’s what he brings to the table. He’s an exciting ballplayer,” manager Pedro Lopez said. “He’s a five-tool player that can do a little bit of everything. It’s a different sound when the ball comes off his bat.”





Rosario hit .341 with 73 hits in 54 games last year in Double-A Binghamton.

Fellow top prospect Smith, Rosario’s teammate at Binghamton last year, was the Mets’ first round draft pick in 2013.

Smith hit .302 last year while starting to flash his power. His 14 home runs last year were the most for him in any season in the minors. He spent the offseason shedding weight, reporting to camp 24 pounds lighter.

“It’s going to be fun here to see how they adjust early to this level because right now you’re seeing the best at this time of year,” hitting coach Jack Voigt said of Rosario and Smith. “I have no worries that they’re going to succeed here. It’s just a matter of how quickly they adjust to this level. It’s a different level than Double-A.”

They’ll be joined in the infield by Phillip Evans, a third baseman who won a batting title last year in Double-A, and Gavin Cecchini, the team’s seventh-ranked prospect per MLB.com.

Cecchini, who hit well with the 51s last year, struggled defensively at short. This year, he’ll be shifting over to second base to make room for Rosario while Kevin Plawecki will return to catch for the 51s after hitting .300 in 55 games for Las Vegas last year.

“I think the mix of veteran players with the younger players — whenever you’ve got guys like Cecchini, Rosario, Evans, (Matt) Reynolds, Dom, Plawecki, whenever you’ve got that mix between the younger guys and then some of the older guys like Josh Rodriguez and so forth, you can have a good feeling about the team,” Lopez said.

The team’s rotation is primarily made up of veterans, with Adam Wilk, Wilfredo Boscan and Donovan Hand joining the team as minor league free agent signings.

Sean Gilmartin, who pitched for the 51s for most of last season, should anchor the rotation — and as the only starter on the 40-man roster, is most likely to get a call up if need be. Ricky Knapp, who made three starts for the 51s last season, is the team’s other starter.

It’s a rotation that’s likely to change early and often depending on the Mets’ needs.

“(The rotation) could surprise you in this league just for the fact that they do know how to pitch and if you know how to pitch, that really is advantageous so from that standpoint, at least they’ll compete,” pitching coach Frank Viola said. “What the results are going to be, I don’t know, but they’ll compete and that’s all you can ask them to do.”

After just missing out on a Mets’ bullpen spot, Las Vegan Paul Sewald will be back starting the season with the 51s, as will fellow local Chasen Bradford. David Roseboom, the team’s only lefty out of the bullpen, is also a name to watch after a highly successful season in Double-A as the team’s closer.

And as always, expect some high-scoring games at Cashman Field, especially with the team’s high-powered offense.

“We have a really, really good team,” Smith said. “I know this league it’s tough to play (in) because guys get called up and called down and injured and stuff like that. It’s going to be hard to keep our whole team together but I think I’m just really excited to see what we can do.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.