51s open season with loss at El Paso

Las Vegas 51s Adam Wilk (33) at Cashman Field during media day on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The 51s watched as the El Paso Chihuahuas paid tribute to their 2016 Pacific Coast League championship season.

After unveiling a new “Wall of Champions,” the Chihuahuas went back to work defending their title, routing the 51s on Opening Day.

El Paso (1-0) beat Las Vegas 8-1 on Thursday night, breaking through in the fourth inning off 51s starter Adam Wilk.

Wilk, making his 51s debut, surrendered two runs on a Jabari Blash double to left. Shortly after, Collin Cowgill drove him in with a two-run homer.

“Adam did a hell of a job. I thought he threw the ball really well,” Las Vegas manager Pedro Lopez said. “He made two mistakes over the middle of the plate and up and got hurt, but other than that, I think he did a good job.”

Reliever Logan Taylor gave up two runs in the fifth inning on a two-run homer by Franchy Cordero.

El Paso wasn’t done offensively, getting to Kevin McGowan in the seventh, too. Carlos Asuaje singled to right and scored on the same play when Travis Taijeron made a costly three-base error when the ball went through his legs. Cordero also scored on the play.

“(Taylor) was just inconsistent in the strike zone, but then made a good adjustment in the second inning out there,” Lopez said. “McGowan kind of the same way, even though we made an error behind him, but that happens.”

The 51s scored in the sixth when Taijeron drove in Amed Rosario with a single up the middle.

Aside from that, they were held quiet with runners in scoring position, going 1-for-10 and stranding nine. Walker Lockett picked up the win, giving up the one run in six innings while striking out eight.

“He did what he needed to do in order for him to get us out, but I think our at-bats … can be better,” Lopez said. “We just need to be more aggressive early on in the counts, but it’s only the first game.”

Rosario and Dominic Smith, the New York Mets’ top two prospects, each had two hits, as did Taijeron. Four other players — Kevin Plawecki, Phillip Evans, Josh Rodriguez and Xorge Carrillo — also had hits in the loss.

“Early on in the game offensively we were slow with the bats, but as the game progressed, I thought we had better at-bats,” Lopez said. “I thought we hit the ball extremely hard at times but at people. We had good at-bats toward the end.”

Aside from that, Lopez also said he was happy with the way the lineup was structured, saying where they had players hitting was the right spots for them. The top of the order had Gavin Cecchini leading off and Matt Reynolds hitting second, followed by Rosario and Smith.

“It wasn’t a good outcome, but we were able to find out about some guys,” Lopez said. “We’ve got the game tomorrow to keep on … trying new things.”

Jennings joins team

Outfielder Desmond Jennings, who signed a minor league deal with the Mets on Wednesday, joined the 51s in El Paso. He didn’t play Thursday, but Lopez said Jennings should start in center field Friday.

Up next

Who: 51s at El Paso Chihuahuas

When: 6:05 p.m. today

Where: Southwest University Park

Starters: Ricky Knapp vs. Matt Magill

Next five

Saturday: 51s at El Paso Chihuahuas, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday: 51s at El Paso Chihuahuas, 12:05 p.m.

Monday: 51s at El Paso Chihuahuas, 10:05 a.m.

Tuesday: Fresno Grizzlies at 51s, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday: Fresno Grizzlies at 51s, 7:05 p.m.

Key stat

Ricky Knapp will make his first start of the season Friday against El Paso. He made three starts for the 51s last season, going 0-1 with a 5.50 ERA. The loss was against El Paso in July when he gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

