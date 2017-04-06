51s open season with mix of top prospects, veterans

New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (61) looks to the umpire for a ruling after Atlanta Braves' Travis Demeritte, right, stole second base in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kissimmee, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)

Las Vegas 51s Wilfredo Boscan (41) at Cashman Field during media day on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

New York Mets' Dominic Smith bats against the Atlanta Braves in a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 10, 2017, in Kissimmee, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)

The 51s lineup boasted the top three hitters in the Pacific Coast League last season, with two players battling for the batting title on the final day.

And yet somehow, there’s a chance the 51s can be a better offensive team this season.

The 51s begin their season Thursday at El Paso, with a roster headlined by the New York Mets’ top two prospects, shortstop Amed Rosario and first baseman Dominic Smith.

Rosario is a consensus top 10 prospect in MLB and might be the most exciting prospect to come through the Mets’ system since his mentor, Jose Reyes.

“The best way to describe him is electric. That’s what he brings to the table. He’s an exciting ballplayer,” Las Vegas manager Pedro Lopez said. “He’s a five-tool player that can do a little bit of everything. It’s a different sound when the ball comes off his bat.”





Rosario hit .341 with 73 hits in 54 games last season in Double-A Binghamton.

Smith, Rosario’s teammate at Binghamton, was the Mets’ first-round draft pick in 2013.

Smith hit .302 last season while starting to flash his power. His 14 home runs were the most he has hit in any season in the minors. He spent the offseason shedding weight, reporting to camp 24 pounds lighter.

“It’s going to be fun here to see how they adjust early to this level, because right now you’re seeing the best at this time of year,” hitting coach Jack Voigt said. “I have no worries that they’re going to succeed here. It’s just a matter of how quickly they adjust to this level. It’s a different level than Double A.”

They will be joined in the infield by Phillip Evans, a third baseman who won a batting title last season in Double A, and Gavin Cecchini, the team’s seventh-ranked prospect per MLB.com.

Cecchini, who hit well with the 51s last season, struggled defensively at short. He moved to second base this season to make room for Rosario, while Kevin Plawecki will return to catch for the 51s after hitting .300 in 55 games for Las Vegas last season.

“I think the mix of veteran players with the younger players — whenever you’ve got guys like Cecchini, Rosario, Evans, (Matt) Reynolds, Dom, Plawecki, whenever you’ve got that mix between the younger guys and then some of the older guys like Josh Rodriguez and so forth, you can have a good feeling about the team,” Lopez said.

The team’s rotation is primarily made up of veterans, with Adam Wilk, Wilfredo Boscan and Donovan Hand joining the team as minor league free-agent signings.

Sean Gilmartin, who pitched for the 51s for most of last season, should anchor the rotation — and as the only starter on the 40-man roster, is most likely to get a promotion. Ricky Knapp, who made three starts for the 51s last season, is the team’s other starter.

It’s a rotation that’s likely to change often depending on the Mets’ needs.

“(The rotation) could surprise you in this league just for the fact that they do know how to pitch, and if you know how to pitch, that really is advantageous, so from that standpoint, at least they’ll compete,” pitching coach Frank Viola said. “What the results are going to be, I don’t know, but they’ll compete, and that’s all you can ask them to do.”

After just missing out on a Mets’ bullpen spot, Las Vegan Paul Sewald will start the season again with the 51s, as will fellow local Chasen Bradford. David Roseboom, the only left-handed reliever, is also a name to watch after a successful season in Double A as the team’s closer.

And, as always, expect some high-scoring games at Cashman Field, especially with the team’s high-powered offense.

“We have a really, really good team,” Smith said. “I know this league it’s tough to play (in) because guys get called up and called down and injured and stuff like that. It’s going to be hard to keep our whole team together, but I think I’m just really excited to see what we can do.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.