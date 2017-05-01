51s’ Paul Sewald headed to the Mets again

Apr 11, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets pitcher Paul Sewald (51) throws during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The New York Mets won 14-4. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets recalled Las Vegan Paul Sewald on Monday and they placed Noah Syndergaard on the disabled list with a partial tear of the right lat.

Syndergaard only pitched 1 1/3 inning on Sunday before being removed because of the injury. The Mets did not provide a timetable for his injury, but Steven Matz suffered a similiar injury in 2015 and missed just over two months.

For now, the injury opens up the roster spot for Sewald, the 51s’ closer.

Sewald is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in eight games this season. He has compiled four saves and opponents are hitting .206 against him.

In his brief time with the Mets earlier this season, he gave up two runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched across two outings.

Manager Terry Collins told reporters in Atlanta that Rafael Montero and Sean Gilmartin are options to start on Friday in Syndergaard’s absence, though Montero, who has made two starts in Las Vegas, seems to be the more likely option of the two.

