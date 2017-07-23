51s’ Rosario dealing with stomach issue at Memphis hospital

Las Vegas 51s manager Pedro Lopez said he was taken to a hospital in Memphis on Saturday.

New York Mets top prospect and 51s shortstop Amed Rosario has missed five straight games and was taken to the hospital Saturday in Memphis, manager Pedro Lopez said.

Rosario has been bothered by a stomach issue and Lopez said the infielder wouldn’t be in the lineup again Sunday.

Rosario is hitting .330 with seven home runs, 53 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 87 games this season. In April, ESPN ranked him as baseball’s No. 1 prospect.

Earlier in the week, Lopez said Rosario probably ate something and said he didn’t feel good.

Both Lopez and Rosario himself said the star shortstop was sick Wednesday. Later that day, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said the reason for Rosario’s absence was a bruised index finger. However, it appears the illness is the bigger issue keeping him sidelined.

Lopez said Rosario might have eaten something in Denver, where the team had a layover on its way to Memphis on Friday, and was vomiting after the team arrived.

On Sunday, he was feeling better when he woke up and came in and did cage work, before his stomach got upset again, Lopez said.

“They took him to the ER just to check and see if everything was good,” Lopez said Saturday night. “Right now we’re just waiting.”

Lopez said a doctor had checked on Rosario on Friday, the day before he was taken to the hospital. Lopez said the doctor didn’t think there was anything bad — just an upset stomach.

During the All-Star break, Rosario also reported having an upset stomach.

“When he flew from the Futures game (in Miami) to Tacoma (on July 10) for the All-Star Game in Tacoma, he said he was feeling a little upset, too, with his stomach,” Lopez said. “We don’t know whether it’s from flying or the hours or whatever so we don’t know.”

