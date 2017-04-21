51s roster gets jumbled as Mets deal with injuries

New York Mets relief pitcher Rafael Montero (50) walks to the dugout after bring relieved during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 14, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Las Vegas 51s pitcher Rafael Montero winds up for a pitch during the 51s 16-8 victory over the Sacramento River Cats at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 25, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

In the minor leagues, rosters change at a moment’s notice.

As the oft-injured New York Mets’ Triple-A team, perhaps nobody knows this quite like the 51s.

Friday afternoon 51s pitching coach Frank Viola was talking about how Sean Gilmartin and Rafael Montero, both sent down Thursday, would strengthen the team’s rotation and make it stronger and more consistent.

Just a couple hours later, the Mets recalled Gilmartin, who never left New York for California, where the 51s currently are playing. That’s the type of wild week of roster moves it’s been for the Mets and the transactions which the 51s have endured.

On Wednesday, Tyler Pill was assigned to Las Vegas from Double-A to fill in in Gilmartin’s absence while reliever Logan Taylor was sent to Double-A Binghamton.

That same day, Mets first baseman Lucas Duda and Travis d’Arnaud both left the game early, Duda with a hyperextended left elbow and d’Arnaud with a right wrist contusion.

That night, infielder Wilmer Flores was hospitalized, dealing with an infection in his knee.

All three were held out of the starting lineup Thursday, though d’Arnaud did pinch hit.

As a result, the Mets summoned catcher Kevin Plawecki and infielder T.J. Rivera from the 51s to New York.

They wound up activating Plawecki because Rivera, who had been sent to Triple-A less than 10 days before, was not eligible for a call up unless they placed someone on the disabled list.

While Rivera sat in New York on Thursday, the Mets suffered even more injuries. Star left fielder Yoenis Cespedes left the game with a hamstring injury. The Mets did get bullpen reinforcements, though, with closer Jeurys Familia’s 15-game domestic-violence suspension ending.

For Plawecki and Familia to be added to the roster, the Mets sent Montero and Gilmartin back to Triple-A and moved David Wright to the 60-day disabled list.

Montero arrived in Fresno and has joined the 51s. He is supposed to start Sunday against Sacramento and will likely be able to throw between 70-75 pitches after working out of the bullpen for the Mets to begin the season.

In six games with the Mets, Montero was 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA and eight walks issued in 6⅔ innings pitched.

“I got a phone call from (Mets pitching coach) Dan Warthen and he said that he’s been throwing strikes. He’s been getting hurt by 0-2 base hits so he’s been throwing too many strikes it sounds like,” Viola said. “I think what we need to do, we are preaching throwing strikes but sometimes you have to be a little smarter as to your put-away pitch and so on and so forth so I think we have to work on his put-away pitch going forward.”

While Montero has arrived to slot into the 51s’ rotation, Gilmartin never did.

In the meantime, starter Donovan Hand was sent to Double-A Binghamton, meaning Montero, Adam Wilk, Ricky Knapp, Tyler Pill and Wilfredo Boscan currently comprise the 51s’ rotation.

Because Plawecki left, Jeff Glenn was activated from the disabled list to serve as the 51s’ back-up catcher.

Infielder L.J. Mazzilli was also called up from Binghamton with Rivera gone and infielder/outfielder Matt Reynolds dealing with a tight hamstring.

Still following?

Friday, Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera was held out of the starting lineup, dealing with a hamstring issue of his own.

Mets manager Terry Collins told reporters in New York that Flores would stay in the hospital this weekend to receive an IV for his infection. He was placed on the disabled list, as was Duda, allowing the Mets to call up both Rivera and Gilmartin, who otherwise would be ineligible for a call up.

To cap it off, starting pitcher Jacob deGrom was moved to Saturday with Matt Harvey moved to Friday as deGrom deals with a stiff neck. Collins told reporters that Gilmartin would start Saturday if deGrom couldn’t.

And all that has only been three days for the Mets.

When the 51s return to Cashman Field on Thursday, who knows who they’ll bring with them.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.