51s start Tennessee trip with loss to Redbirds

The 51s had a rough start Friday to their eight-game road trip through Tennessee, losing 6-0 to the Memphis Redbirds.

Las Vegas 51's infielder Dominic Smith bats on Sunday, May 14, 2017, during a game against Las Vegas at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The 51s had a rough start Friday to their eight-game road trip through Tennessee, losing 6-0 to the Memphis Redbirds.

Nick Martini led the Redbirds (62-35) with three hits and four RBIs. He had a two-run single in the second and a two-run double in the eighth.

The Redbirds also scored a pair of runs in the third, when 51s left fielder Cody Decker misplayed Alberto Rosario’s fly ball for a two-base error, allowing Jose Adolis Garcia and Harrison Bader to score.

Redbirds starter Jack Flaherty (2-1) allowed four hits and fanned nine in 6⅓ innings. Flaherty retired the first 11 batters he faced. He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning, when Dominic Smith singled.

“We faced good pitching tonight,” said 51s manager Pedro Lopez. “He did a really good job keeping us off balance. We hit some balls hard, but they were right at (fielders).”

Smith was 2 for 4, raising his average to .336.

Wilfredo Boscan (4-9) allowed eight hits, four runs — two earned — and struck out three in five innings.

Lopez thought Boscan gave the team a chance to win, but fielding miscues put the pitcher in a tough spot. The 51s made four errors.

“I thought he battled well, but we made some mistakes behind him,” he said.

The 51s (37-61) have the worst record in the Pacific Coast League. They have three more games with Memphis, then move on to Nashville for a four-game series against the Sounds.

Up next

Who: 51s at Memphis Redbirds

When: 5:05 p.m.

Where: Autozone Park

Starters: Wilfredo Boscan (4-8, 5.16 ERA) vs. Jack Flaherty (1-1, 3.82 ERA)

Next five

Saturday: at Memphis, 4:35 p.m.

Sunday: at Memphis, 12:05 p.m.

Monday: at Memphis, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday: at Nashville, 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday: at Nashville, 5:05 p.m.

Update

The 51s head out on an eight-game road trip to Tennessee to take on the PCL-leading Memphis Redbirds and the Nashville Sounds.

More 51s: Follow our 51s coverage at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Jonathan Saxon at jsaxon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @J_Saxon91 on Twitter.