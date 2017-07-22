51s start Tennessee trip with loss to Redbirds

The 51s had a rough start Friday to their eight-game road trip through Tennessee, losing 6-0 to the Memphis Redbirds.
Nick Martini led the Redbirds (62-35) with three hits and four RBIs. He had a two-run single in the second and a two-run double in the eighth.
The Redbirds also scored a pair of runs in the third, when 51s left fielder Cody Decker misplayed Alberto Rosario’s fly ball for a two-base error, allowing Jose Adolis Garcia and Harrison Bader to score.
Redbirds starter Jack Flaherty (2-1) allowed four hits and fanned nine in 6⅓ innings. Flaherty retired the first 11 batters he faced. He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning, when Dominic Smith singled.
“We faced good pitching tonight,” said 51s manager Pedro Lopez. “He did a really good job keeping us off balance. We hit some balls hard, but they were right at (fielders).”
Smith was 2 for 4, raising his average to .336.
Wilfredo Boscan (4-9) allowed eight hits, four runs — two earned — and struck out three in five innings.
Lopez thought Boscan gave the team a chance to win, but fielding miscues put the pitcher in a tough spot. The 51s made four errors.
“I thought he battled well, but we made some mistakes behind him,” he said.
The 51s (37-61) have the worst record in the Pacific Coast League. They have three more games with Memphis, then move on to Nashville for a four-game series against the Sounds.
Up next
Who: 51s at Memphis Redbirds
When: 5:05 p.m.
Where: Autozone Park
Starters: Wilfredo Boscan (4-8, 5.16 ERA) vs. Jack Flaherty (1-1, 3.82 ERA)
Next five
Saturday: at Memphis, 4:35 p.m.
Sunday: at Memphis, 12:05 p.m.
Monday: at Memphis, 5:05 p.m.
Tuesday: at Nashville, 5:05 p.m.
Wednesday: at Nashville, 5:05 p.m.
Update
The 51s head out on an eight-game road trip to Tennessee to take on the PCL-leading Memphis Redbirds and the Nashville Sounds.
