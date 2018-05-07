51s’ thin bullpen should get reinforcements Monday

Call ups and short starts have left the 51s thin in the bullpen.

51s manager Tony DeFrancesco, right, walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during Las Vegas' home matchup with the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

After Vance Worley worked four innings Friday, Corey Oswalt went 2⅔ on Saturday and reliever Hansel Robles was called up by the Mets, the 51s were hoping for a lengthy start from P.J. Conlon on Sunday night.

Instead, the Mets made a last-minute decision to place Jacob deGrom on the disabled list after he hyperextended his right elbow and summoned Conlon to make his major league debut Monday.

So, in lieu of a lengthy start from Conlon, the 51s already-tired bullpen had to eat up more innings. Reliever Drew Smith started the game for the 51s instead of Logan Taylor or Kevin McGowan, who likely would have been a more logical option for a spot start if they were available. Both weren’t, as Taylor had pitched 3⅓ innings on Saturday and McGowan is on the disabled list.

Reliever Gerson Bautista, who pitched in two games for the Mets earlier this year, was called up to Triple-A from Double-A Binghamton to help out, taking the roster spot of Robles.

“When the big leagues keep taking guys back and forth, it’s just part of Triple-A,” manager Tony DeFrancesco said on Saturday. “We’ve got to try to fight though it and hopefully Monday we’ll get a couple guys back and we’ll get back to strength.”

DeFrancesco said Matt Purke, who is on the temporarily inactive list, and McGowan should be ready to go on Monday.

Injury updates

Reliever Jamie Callahan has tendinitis in his shoulder and will be out “probably at least four weeks,” DeFrancesco said.

“He’s going to take some time off,” DeFranceso said. “I don’t expect him back for a while now. He’s got to rehab his arm.”

Currently, the reliever is with the team, as is third baseman David Thompson.

Originally DeFrancesco said Thompson, who suffered a hairline fracture in his left hand after being hit by a pitch, would head to New York to see a hand specialist.

Now, DeFrancesco said he won’t need to go to New York, but will need 4-6 weeks for the bone to heal.

Upcoming at the Ballpark

The 51s return Tuesday for an eight-game home stand, hosting Fresno and Albuquerque for four games apiece.

On Tuesday, the 51s will play as Reyes de Plata (the “Silver Kings” in Spanish). Thursday will be Budweiser Dollar Beer Night, Friday will have a postgame fireworks show, Saturday the 51s will give away replica Amed Rosario jerseys to the first 2,500 fans through the gates and Sunday, which is Mother’s Day, the 51s will have a special yoga event on the field.

