ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
51s/Baseball

51s to be known as ‘Las Vegas Silver Kings’ as part of Hispanic initiative

By Ron Kantowski Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2017 - 10:51 am
 

Las Vegas will be one of four minor league markets to launch an initiative catering to Hispanic/Latino baseball fans, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

The marketing blitz, known as Es Divertido Ser Un Fan — It’s Fun to be a Fan — will launch in August. As part of the initiative, the 51 will be known as the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata (Las Vegas Silver Kings) during Tuesday night home games, and will wear special caps and uniforms.

“One of the pillars of Minor League Baseball is to create an environment where all individuals feel welcome and included in our ballparks,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner in making the announcement at Cashman Field.

Other franchises involved in the roll-out, which according to plan will be extended to all 160 minor league teams in the U.S. and Canada in 2018, are the Charlotte Knights, Kane County (Illinois) Cougars and Visalia (California) Rawhide.

More 51s: Follow all of our Las Vegas 51s coverage online at reviewjournal.com/51s and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
51s/Baseball Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like