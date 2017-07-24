51s to be known as ‘Las Vegas Silver Kings’ as part of Hispanic initiative

Las Vegas will be one of four minor league markets to launch an initiative catering to Hispanic/Latino baseball fans, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

Chuck Johnson, general manager of the Las Vegas 51s, speaks about a new outreach program geared toward Hispanic and Latino populations and a temporary name change to "Reyes de Plata," or "Silver Kings," at Cashman Field on Monday, July 24, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A hat for several games in which the Las Vegas 51s will become the "Reyes de Plata," or "Silver Kings," as part of a new outreach program geared toward Hispanic and Latino populations at Cashman Field on Monday, July 24, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A new jersey for several games in which the Las Vegas 51s will become the "Reyes de Plata," or "Silver Kings," as part of a new outreach program geared toward Hispanic and Latino populations at Cashman Field on Monday, July 24, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A new logo for several games in which the Las Vegas 51s will become the "Reyes de Plata," or "Silver Kings," as part of a new outreach program geared toward Hispanic and Latino populations at Cashman Field on Monday, July 24, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The marketing blitz, known as Es Divertido Ser Un Fan — It’s Fun to be a Fan — will launch in August. As part of the initiative, the 51 will be known as the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata (Las Vegas Silver Kings) during Tuesday night home games, and will wear special caps and uniforms.

“One of the pillars of Minor League Baseball is to create an environment where all individuals feel welcome and included in our ballparks,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner in making the announcement at Cashman Field.

Other franchises involved in the roll-out, which according to plan will be extended to all 160 minor league teams in the U.S. and Canada in 2018, are the Charlotte Knights, Kane County (Illinois) Cougars and Visalia (California) Rawhide.

