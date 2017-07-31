51s win second straight against Sky Sox

Las Vegas 51s Phillip Evans (13) during media day at Cashman Field on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The 51s might be 5-13 since the All-Star break, but manager Pedro Lopez thinks he’s seeing a different team than earlier in the season.

“It’s a different ball club,” Lopez said. “It’s the same guys but definitely they have made adjustments and it looks like a different team.”

That team has now won two straight games against Colorado Springs (63-42), one of the top teams in the Pacific Coast League, after a 1-7 road trip through Tennessee.

Las Vegas beat Colorado Springs 12-6 on Sunday night at Cashman Field, using a seven-run sixth inning.

Phillip Evans’ three-run home run in the sixth inning gave the 51s their first lead of the night and helped propel the 51s to a seven-run inning.

“I thought that we had a good approach throughout the whole game,” Lopez said. “I just feel like their pitcher (Angel Ventura) made some mistakes. We we were able to put good swings and do some damage and then we just kept having good at-bats throughout the whole game.I thought that that was the key.”

The 51s (40-68) fell behind in the first inning. Donovan Hand gave up three runs on a Nate Orf RBI double and Keon Broxton RBI single.

“The first inning again, but the biggest thing for me was that I didn’t let it continue like I have been the last couple,” Hand said.

Las Vegas cut into that lead in the bottom of the frame with a Dominic Smith two-run blast, and Hand said he used that time on the bench to reassess and take a breather.

“I think after that I just kind of threw more fastballs. I pitched in a lot,” Hand said. “The ball was down with good movement. And some guys mentioned to me my tempo was a little better. I was a little quicker working tonight. It makes a difference when you know where the baseball’s going.”

Behind him, his teammates took the lead immediately after Hand departed.

The seven runs they scored in the sixth inning were the most they had scored in an inning this season.

After Evans’ home run, the 51s scored on a Jio Mier RBI single, Amed Rosario bases loaded walk, Dominic Smith fielder’s choice and Travis Taijeron single before another three-run home run an inning later, this one from Gavin Cecchini.

Up next

Who: Colorado Springs Sky Sox at Las Vegas 51s

When: 7:05 p.m. today

Where: Cashman Field

Starters: Taylor Jungmann (6-1, 2.93 ERA) vs. Wilfredo Boscan (4-10, 5.42 ERA)

Next five

Tuesday: Colorado Springs at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday: Off

Thursday: Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Friday: Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday: Oklahoma City at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Update

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is at 1 p.m. PT Monday. The New York Mets have made two trades thus far, sending first baseman Lucas Duda to the Tampa Bay Rays and two prospects to the Miami Marlins for right-handed pitcher A.J. Ramos. Mets right-handed reliever Addison Reed is a name that has been tossed around in trade rumors.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.