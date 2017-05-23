51s’ win streak ends in rain-shortened game

Italy's Brandon Nimmo hits against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a exhibition game, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (Matt York/AP)

A pair of errors and a lack of hits with runners in scoring position sent the 51s to a rain-shortened, eight-plus inning loss in the final game of their series in New Orleans.

The Baby Cakes took the finale 5-1 at Shrine on Airline on Monday after the 51s (19-26) had won the first three games of the series.

“I thought we had some opportunities early to score a few runs and just unfortunately couldn’t get the big hit and then two errors in the seventh inning put us in a tough spot,” manager Pedro Lopez said.

Wilfredo Boscan, in his second start back from the disabled list, threw six scoreless innings, giving up just four hits while striking out four.

It was a markedly better performance than his last time out in which he gave up five runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

“He didn’t have his best stuff but I think he did a good job, pitched out of some tough situations and made good adjustments to finish strong,” Lopez said.

He helped the 51s stay in the game as his counterpart, Chris O’Grady, threw five scoreless innings of his own, giving up just two hits.

“I thought he did a good job. He kept us off balance. We had some hard hit balls right at people,” Lopez said. “A couple times we had men on second base, nobody out (and) we weren’t able to score, but it’s part of the game. They took advantage of some of the mistakes that we made and we just didn’t take advantage of some of their mistakes.”

Two of those mistakes came in the seventh inning.

Ben Rowen came on in relief and immediately committed an error on a ball Moises Sierra hit back to him.

A Nick Noonan RBI single drove in the Baby Cakes’ (15-29) first run of the game and later in the inning, a fielding error by Josh Rodriguez at third allowed the team’s second run to score.

In the eighth, Alberto Baldonado gave up a three-run home run to Ramon Cabrera to put the 51s in a 5-0 hole.

The 51s, meanwhile, scored their only run of the game in a ninth inning on Brandon Nimmo’s leadoff home run.

The game went into a rain delay after that and was ended after a 30-minute delay.

Prior to that, the 51s had leadoff doubles in the second and seventh from Dominic Smith and Nimmo respectively that they couldn’t capitalize on. In the fourth and the sixth, they had the leadoff man aboard on singles but both were wiped out on double plays.

They also had an opportunity in the eight with two runners aboard and two outs but Gavin Cecchini flew out to end the threat.

In total, they finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position in their only loss of the series.

“We had a good series here. Just unfortunately, we were playing under tough conditions.It was raining, so it was just a tough game overall,” Lopez said.

Worth noting

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud, on rehab from the Mets with a bruised right hand, caught for six innings and went 0-for-3.

Lopez said the plan for him was to have him play six or seven innings and have him get three at-bats.

He is supposed to catch all nine innings on Tuesday and catch Steven Matz, who will also be on rehab with the 51s.

Up next

Who: Las Vegas 51s at Round Rock Express

When: 5:05 p.m. PDT

Where: Dell Diamond, Round Rock, Texas

Starters: Steven Matz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Tyson Ross (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Next five

Wednesday: Las Vegas at Round Rock, 5:05 p.m. PDT

Thursday: Las Vegas at Round Rock, 5:05 p.m. PDT

Friday: Las Vegas at Round Rock, 5:05 p.m. PDT

Saturday: El Paso at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday: El Paso at Las Vegas, 12:05 p.m.

Update

Both Steven Matz (Mets) and Tyson Ross (Rangers) will make rehab appearances on Tuesday. Matz, who has been dealingwith elbow discomfort, is expected to throw between 70 and 80 pitches. In his first rehab outing with St. Lucie, Florida, he allowed a run on two hits in three innings. Ross, meanwhile, is recovering from thoracic outlet surgery.

