8-year-old Astros fan gets free ticket after yelled at for cheering

Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has offered advice and a free playoff ticket to an 8-year-old special needs girl who apparently was yelled at by another fan for loudly cheering at an Astros game.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. reacts after getting Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner to ground out during the third inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series, in Houston on Oct. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. looks on during a practice for a World Series baseball game, in Houston, Texas on Oct. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

McCullers on Wednesday tweeted “Chloe, don’t you EVER stop cheering” and offered her a ticket for an Oct. 5 playoff game.

Chloe’s mother, Monica Beaver, posted video from Sunday’s 6-2 Astros win over the Angels that appears to show another fan chiding the girl for being too loud. Beaver says her daughter has been diagnosed with a mood disorder that affects her emotions. Chloe cried after being scolded.

McCullers encouraged Chloe “to cheer us on, as LOUD as you can” during Game 1 and says he’s honored to give her a ticket.