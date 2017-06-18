Aaron Laffey, Hank Conger key Aces’ rout of 51s

Washington Nationals' Aaron Laffey pitches against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game, Thursday, March 10, 2016, in Viera, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Aaron Laffey pitched seven scoreless innings Saturday night, and catcher Hank Conger knocked in four runs with a double and his fifth home run to lead first-place Reno to an 8-0 victory over the 51s in a Pacific Coast League game at Greater Nevada Field.

Laffey (4-0), a 32-year-old left-hander who has a 25-29 record for six big league teams, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two. He retired 13 51s in succession during one stretch.

The game was scoreless through five innings, an unusual occurrence at Reno’s hitter-friendly ballpark. Three Las Vegas pitchers matched Laffey zero for zero, as major league call-ups turned the outing into a bullpen game for the 51s (27-42).

Logan Taylor worked the first two innings. Kyle Regnault went the next 2 2/3, and the lefty kept his ERA at 0.00 in eight appearances since being recalled from Double-A Binghamton. Ben Rowen got the final out in the home fifth.

The middle of the Reno lineup finally broke through in the sixth.

Christian Walker led off with a double to center, Oswaldo Arcia singled softly to right, and Jack Reinheimer lined a single to center as the Aces (43-26) finally scored. After just-recalled Tim Peterson replaced Rowen with one out, Conger hit a bases-loaded double to right to make the score 3-0.

Laffey, who pitched for the 51s during 2012 when they were Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate, showed signs of fatigue in the seventh when he walked Dominic Smith and yielded a single to Kevin Plawecki to start the inning.

But the well-traveled veteran retired Travis Taijeron on a popout to short on a 3-and-0 count, induced John Rodriguez to bounce into a forceout and got Phillip Evans on a routine fly to center to preserve the shutout.

The hard-hitting Aces broke the game open in the seventh. Reinheimer doubled in Walker, who started the inning with a triple. Socrates Brito doubled in two more off Peterson before Conger hit a two-run homer to right for an 8-0 lead.

