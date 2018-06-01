Aces wallop 51s, 20-3, in Reno

Las Vegas lost 20-3 on Thursday to Reno at Greater Nevada Field, giving up a season-high in runs and hits (21) while committing three errors and collecting just four hits.

Fans walk outside Greater Nevada Field in Reno in 2017. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

The good news for the 51s is that there likely won’t be many games uglier for them than Thursday night’s contest.

The bad news is, well, it was very ugly.

It was a game that actually started off well for the 51s (22-33), who saw Matt den Dekker lead it off with a triple and the next batter, the rehabbing Todd Frazier, driving him in with an RBI groundout.

But things went south quickly from there.

Starter Chris Flexen retired the first two batters of the game before walking the next two, both of whom came around to score on a Kevin Cron home run.

He gave up four runs total in his outing, which lasted just an inning. Flexen, who was making his first start since being sent down by the Mets, had thrown just two innings since May 14.

It didn’t get much better from there as Matt Pobereyko, called up Thursday from Class-A Advanced St. Lucie, gave up six runs — four earned — in his three innings of work.

The Aces (24-31) scored three runs in each the second and fourth innings off of him and added three in the fifth off Eric Hanhold, also making his Triple-A debut.

Kyle Regnault gave up a run in his inning of work and catcher Jeff Glenn, brought on to help save the bullpen, gave up six runs in one-plus inning.

The 51s couldn’t get much of anything going offensively, either.

After going ahead immediately, they only got three more hits on the night — one from Ty Kelly, one a two-run blast from Zach Borenstein in the sixth and one from Frazier, who finished the night 1-for-3 in his first rehab game.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.