Angels mourn death of P Aaron Cox, Mike Trout’s brother-in-law

In this Aug. 2, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout looks on from the bench during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Aaron Cox, a former Los Angeles Angels pitching prospect and the brother-in-law of Mike Trout, has died. He was 24.

The Angels disclosed no further details Wednesday in a statement issued on behalf of Trout and his wife, Jessica Cox.

From Mike, Jessica and their families: pic.twitter.com/E1hASpyJSm — Angels (@Angels) August 15, 2018

Cox was a 19th-round draft pick by the Angels in 2015. He attended Millville High School in New Jersey and Gannon University.

Cox spent parts of three seasons in the Angels’ system, including 11 games this season with Class-A Inland Empire. He retired from baseball earlier this summer.

Trout had been away from the Angels this week due to a personal family matter. The two-time AL MVP is on the disabled list with an injured right wrist.