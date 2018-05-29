Arbor View’s Austin Pfeifer wins Player of the Year honors

Arbor View senior Austin Pfeifer was named the 2017-18 Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year, the company announced Tuesday.

Arbor View pitcher and infielder Austin Pfeifer (21) celebrates with infielder Bradley Stone after Pfeifer hit a home run during the fifth inning at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Arbor View senior Austin Pfeifer was named the 2017-18 Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year, the company announced Tuesday.

Pfeifer was a two-way star for the Aggies this season, leading the nation with 17 homers with a .430 average and 50 RBIs. He homered in nine consecutive games from April 10-25 and led the Aggies to a 19-13-1 record.

On the mound he was posted a 2.35 ERA in 56⅔ innings, striking out 61 and allowing 19 walks. He was the Sunset Region Player of the Year.

Thank you for everybody that has supported me through this journey of my life and has gotten me this far. Without y’all none of this is possible. Blessed and honored to receive this award. #GPOY ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/iNU172rSPe — austin (@kingpfeif) May 29, 2018



Pfeifer is the second Arbor View player to win the award in the last three years, joining Nick Quintana in 2015-16. Bishop Gorman’s Austin Wells won the award last year.

Pfeifer is signed to play at UNLV.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.