51s/Baseball

Arbor View’s Austin Pfeifer wins Player of the Year honors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2018 - 2:31 pm
 

Arbor View senior Austin Pfeifer was named the 2017-18 Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year, the company announced Tuesday.

Pfeifer was a two-way star for the Aggies this season, leading the nation with 17 homers with a .430 average and 50 RBIs. He homered in nine consecutive games from April 10-25 and led the Aggies to a 19-13-1 record.

On the mound he was posted a 2.35 ERA in 56⅔ innings, striking out 61 and allowing 19 walks. He was the Sunset Region Player of the Year.


Pfeifer is the second Arbor View player to win the award in the last three years, joining Nick Quintana in 2015-16. Bishop Gorman’s Austin Wells won the award last year.

Pfeifer is signed to play at UNLV.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in 51s/Baseball
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
51s/Baseball Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like