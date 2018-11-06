Astros P McCullers to miss 2019 season following Tommy John surgery

Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will miss all of next season following Tommy John surgery.

In this July 6, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

Houston announced McCullers had the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow repaired Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA in 22 starts and three relief appearances this year, striking out 142 in 128 1/3 innings. He was 10-4 before the All-Star break, then went on the disabled list from Aug. 5 to Sept. 24 because of elbow discomfort.

McCullers returned for the final week of the regular season and had three scoreless relief appearances, then had a 1.80 ERA in five relief outings during the playoffs.

He is 29-22 with a 3.67 ERA in 80 starts and three relief appearances over four seasons and was an AL All-Star in 2017.