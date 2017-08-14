Atkins, Boyd lead 51s to win over Chihuahuas

Mitch Atkins allowed three runs in the first inning. In his next six, he allowed just one more, pitching well enough for the 51s to come back and win the game.

Las Vegas won the third game of the series thanks to Atkins’ night and a four-RBI game from Jayce Boyd, beating El Paso 7-4 on Sunday night at Southwest University Park.

Atkins started the game by allowing a single and hitting a batter before a Franchy Cordero home run, his 16th of the season, gave the Chihuahuas (58-63) an early lead.

But he didn’t finish the way he started, bouncing back after that.

“I think he was just a little inconsistent with his command early on and made a couple mistakes up in the zone and got hurt but then after that made a good adjustment and located his pitches well and mixed pitches well,” manager Pedro Lopez said.

The only other run he allowed in the game came in the third inning, putting the 51s in a four-run hole that they came back from in the top of the next frame.

Las Vegas (46-75) charged back with a four-run inning to even it up. Prior to that point, the 51s hadn’t managed a hit off of starter Bryan Rodriguez.

“We were able to stay with our approach up the middle and did a good job,” Lopez said. “Got good pitches to hit and were able to get to Rodriguez tonight.”

They got five hits in that inning, highlighted by a Boyd two-run double, an RBI double from Victor Cruzado and a Jio Mier single which drove in Cody Decker.

The 51s added another pair of runs in the top of the fifth, scoring on a Kevin Plawecki sacrifice fly and another RBI hit from Boyd, this one a single.

Boyd added another RBI double in the ninth inning, finishing the day 3-for-5 with the four RBIs.

“I think tonight he had a really good game at the plate,” Lopez said. “Drove the ball to the middle of the field and was able to do some damage. I’m really glad that he had that kind of game. He’s a good player, not only is he a good person, and it’s always good to see kids like that have success.”

Meanwhile, Atkins’ seven innings helped preserve a thin bullpen, which lost Kevin McGowan to the big leagues on Sunday.

After Atkins, Ben Rowen threw 1⅓ perfect innings before Alberto Baldonado came in to get the final two outs of the game.

“Atkins did a good job even though he got in trouble in the first inning but then after that settled down nicely and did a good job keeping us in the game,” Lopez said.

Up next

Who: Las Vegas 51s at El Paso Chihuahuas

When: 6:05 p.m. PT Monday

Where: Southwest University Park, El Paso, Texas

Starters: Jonathan Albaladejo (1-1, 2.22 ERA) vs. Dillon Overton (4-5, 7.33 ERA)

Next five

Tuesday: Las Vegas at Fresno, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday: Las Vegas at Fresno, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday: Las Vegas at Fresno, 7:05 p.m.

Friday: Las Vegas at Fresno, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday: Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 7:05 p.m.

Update

The 51s played down a player Sunday after pitcher Kevin McGowan was called up to the New York Mets. Infielders Gavin Cecchini and Matt Reynolds remained on the 51s roster after the Mets sent second baseman Neil Walker to the Milwaukee Brewers.

