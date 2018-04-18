Austin Pfeifer’s slam keys Arbor View’s win over Faith Lutheran

Austin Pfeifer went 3-for-4 with a double and a fifth-inning grand slam to lead Arbor View to an 11-5 home baseball win over Faith Lutheran.

Arbor View pitcher and infielder Austin Pfeifer (21) celebrates with infielder Bradley Stone after Pfeifer hit a home run during the fifth inning at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Arbor View pitcher and infielder Austin Pfeifer (21) celebrates with infielder Bradley Stone after Pfeifer hit a home run during the fifth inning at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Faith Lutheran outfielder Dylan Schafer slides in safe at home during the third inning at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Arbor View's Tyler Whitaker slides in safe at first during the second inning while playing against Faith Lutheran at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Faith Lutheran pitcher Michael Rice pitches against Arbor View during the second period at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Arbor View pitcher Niles Scafati pitches against Faith Lutheran during the third inning at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Faith Lutheran outfielder Dylan Schafer runs toward home during the third inning at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Arbor View's Tyler Whitaker rounds third base while Faith Lutheran infielder Dominic Clayton stands by in the third inning at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Arbor View's Tyler Whitaker crosses home plate while playing against Faith Lutheran during the third inning at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Arbor View infielder Bradley Stone, center, leads off from second base during the fourth inning while playing against Faith Lutheran at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Faith Lutheran pitcher Michael Rice looks for a play at first base while playing against Arbor View in the fifth inning at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Faith Lutheran players, from left, Brayden Palluck, Michael Rice and Dylan Schafer scramble for the ball while playing against Arbor View in the fifth inning at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Arbor View infielder Austin Pfeifer looks for a play at first while playing against Faith Lutheran in the sixth inning at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Arbor View pitcher Ethan Anderson pitches against Faith Lutheran in the seventh inning at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Arbor View infielder Dominic Clayton makes a catch while playing against Faith Lutheran in the seventh inning at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Arbor View won 11-5. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Arbor View players celebrate after defeating Faith Lutheran 11-5 at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Arbor View players celebrate after defeating Faith Lutheran 11-5 at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

When Arbor View’s Austin Pfeifer stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the fifth inning, it was almost a foregone conclusion that the senior was going to make Faith Lutheran pay.

After all, there’s hardly been a hotter hitter this month than Pfeifer, and he came through again Tuesday.

Pfeifer went 3-for-4 with a double and a fifth-inning grand slam to lead the Aggies to an 11-5 home baseball win over the Crusaders.

“Pfeifer is just amazing,” Arbor View coach Gary White said. “He’s pitching; this was his seventh home run. He’s hitting well over .400. He’s just doing an amazing job. He’s really grown up this year, and he’s got a great future ahead of him.”

Pfeifer, who has signed with UNLV, drove in five runs for the third consecutive game, and he has homered in five straight games. Since the start of the month, he’s 14-for-20 with six homers and 21 RBIs. He was hitting .298 at the start of the month but has raised his average to .406.

“I just changed my approach, tried to go to the middle of the field,” Pfeifer said. “And if I get any inside pitches, turn on them.”

He did that in the fifth inning, driving a 3-and-1 fastball over the left-field fence for a grand slam that extended the Arbor View lead to 11-4. He also had an RBI single in the fourth and a double in the third.

Reliever Ethan Anderson came on in the fourth with Faith Lutheran (11-10, 3-8) leading 4-3. He allowed one run in four innings to pick up the win. Three of the six hits he allowed were in the seventh after the outcome was all but decided.

“He’s been doing that all year for us,” White said. “Anderson came in and did a great job. He threw strikes, and we made the plays.”

The Aggies (13-9-1, 6-5 Northwest League) have won five consecutive Northwest games after a 1-5 start and have the league’s fourth and final playoff spot.

“Opening up with Centennial and Palo Verde put us in a bad situation, going 1-5,” White said. “Right now I tell the team, ‘Every game is a playoff game, and you have to look at it as a playoff game. We can’t afford to make mistakes.’

“We’re coming around. We want to obviously play our best baseball at the end of the season, and right now we’re doing that, so we’ve just got to keep it going.”

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact prep sports editor Damon Seiters at dseiters@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4587. Follow @DamonSeiters on Twitter.