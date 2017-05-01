‘Bark in the Park’ a hit at Las Vegas 51s game

On Sunday afternoon at Cashman Field, baseball fans brought their canine companions to watch the 51s take on the Albuquerque Isotopes.

While the 51s played against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday, it was the dogs’ day on the berm up the left field line at Cashman Field.

The “Bark in the Park” event allowed fans to bring their dogs along for the game.

On the field, Tyler Pill threw seven scoreless innings as the 51s dispatched Albuquerque 2-1.

Tonight, special promotions at the 51s games continues with Smith’s Value Menu Monday. On Wednesday, the game will start at 10:35 a.m. as the 14th annual school day game, Thursday is Budweiser Dollar Beer Night and Friday will feature fireworks.