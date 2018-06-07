Bishop Gorman’s Austin Wells among Las Vegas players chosen in MLB Draft

51s/Baseball

June 6, 2018
 
Bishop Gorman’s Austin Wells prevented Nevada from being shut out.

Wells was the only Nevada high school player taken in the MLB Draft, going to the New York Yankees in the 35th round, 1,057th overall, Wednesday. A Nevada prep player has been chosen every year since 1985.

The senior batted .527 with 20 doubles, six triples and four home runs this past season, during which he was the Gaels’ designated hitter. He scored 46 runs and knocked in 46 and drew 34 walks to 17 strikeouts.

Wells was drafted as a catcher, but he played the position only one inning in his final two seasons at Gorman. He was ranked No. 160 on MLB.com’s predraft rankings but slid in the draft after reports about an arm injury, as he has not thrown competitively in a year. He has signed with Arizona, where his father, Greg, played, and still plans to play at the university.

Wells was the 2016-17 Gatorade Nevada Baseball Player of the Year and was selected to the Under Armour All-America Baseball Game last summer.

Former Desert Oasis and current Texas pitcher Nolan Kingham was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 12th round, 352nd overall. Dixie State’s (Utah) Tanner Howell went in the 35th round, 1,054th overall, to the Minnesota Twins; and College of Southern Nevada’s Ryan McDonald was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 37th round, 1,096th overall. UNLV’s Trevor Horn was selected by the Giants in the 39th round, 1,156th overall.

