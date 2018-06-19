Borenstein’s bat leads 51s to win over Oklahoma City

Zach Borenstein had four hits, while Ty Kelly and Jeff McNeil had four and three, respectively, as the Las Vegas 51s topped the Oklahoma City Dodgers 10-4 on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the 51s and a four-game winning streak for the Dodgers.

51s outfielder Zach Borenstein during the 51s media day at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Borenstein homered and doubled three times, scoring three runs while also driving in three. Kelly doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs.

Up 2-0 in the third, Las Vegas extended its lead when it put up three runs, including a single by McNeil that scored Peter Alonso.

Okla. City answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring three runs to get within two on a two-run home run by Kyle Garlick and a solo home run by Alex Verdugo.

Las Vegas right-hander Cody Martin (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Justin DeFratus (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 11 hits over five innings.

For the Dodgers, Verdugo homered and doubled twice.

