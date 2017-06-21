Call-ups leave 51s with 3 pitchers in rotation

Donovan Hand pitches during Las Vegas 51s game against the Sacramento River Cats at Cashman Field on Friday, June 16, 2017. The River Cats won 6-4. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The Las Vegas 51s headed into Wednesday’s off day with only three men in the rotation, meaning reinforcements will need to be on the way for the series against Salt Lake.

The 51s patched their way through their series with Reno after call ups tore through their rotation.

Reliever Logan Taylor had to start two of the four games against the Aces because Rafael Montero and Tyler Pill had been summoned to the Mets.

The Mets were deciding between having Montero or Pill start Wednesday, but had to opt for Pill after needing to use Montero in relief Monday.

That left the 51s with just three pitchers in the rotation: Donovan Hand, Wilfredo Boscan and Ricky Knapp.

Sean Gilmartin, who was in the 51s’ rotation earlier this season, was designated for assignment and claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on June 11, not helping matters.

Reliever Erik Goeddel was called up Wednesday along with Pill. Zack Wheeler was placed on the 10-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis and infielder Matt Reynolds was sent down to Las Vegas, meaning the 51s will likely need a couple arms from Double-A.

“I think we’ll probably get somebody. They haven’t said who. We’ll probably get somebody but we’re still a man short,” manager Pedro Lopez said Tuesday.

All-Star Game vote ending

Voting for the Triple-A All-Star Game ends on Friday and in the latest update, released last week, the only member of the 51s leading the standings was Brandon Nimmo.

Nimmo is second among outfielders — the top three get voted in — though he is no longer with the 51s as he was called up by the Mets last week.

Shortstop Amed Rosario remained in second place among shortstops, trailing Franklin Barreto.

Dominic Smith dropped out of the first base standings. Gavin Cecchini, now with the Mets, was fifth among second basemen while Xorge Carrillo was fourth among catchers.

Pill, who was also called up, was second among starting pitchers.

Upcoming at the ballpark

The 51s will return for a four-game set against Salt Lake starting on Thursday.

They’ll host Budweiser Dollar Beer Night (Thursday), have fireworks on Friday and give away ugly sweater jerseys to the first 2,500 fans on Saturday.

Following the conclusion of the trip, they’ll take off for eight more games on the road.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.