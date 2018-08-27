Cashman Field changeover juggles field between 51s, Lights FC

Sharing the stadium required 14 total changeovers, the last of which will come after the 51s’ season ends Sept. 3.

World Sports Solutions International employees lay sod around the pitcher's mound while converting the field from baseball to soccer use ahead of a Lights FC game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rolls of sod sit as Cashman Field is converted from baseball to soccer use ahead of a Lights FC game in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A pile of sod sits near the dugout as Cashman Field is converted from baseball to soccer use ahead of a Lights FC game in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Four hours after the 51s closed their second-to-last homestand of the season Thursday night, a truck pulled up to Cashman Field.

Its contents: Some of the 15,500 square feet of turf that needed to be laid down before the Lights FC game less than 48 hours later. Converting the stadium from a baseball to a soccer venue and vice versa in a limited amount of time has been a daunting challenge for the teams this season, the only season they plan to share a home.

Sharing the stadium required 14 total changeovers, the last of which will come after the 51s’ season ends Sept. 3. No one will complain once the process is over and the soccer venue can remain, but for a season, the conversions ran smoothly and both teams liked the results.

“We’ve been incredibly pleased with the smoothness of the transition,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said. “Overall, we’ve been incredibly happy.”

Two teams, one field

A USL and Pacific Coast League team sharing a stadium isn’t a unique situation: It happens in Reno, Nashville, Tennessee, and Fresno, California as well. What makes the Lights’ and the 51s’ situation special is the scale of the operation because Lashbrook wanted to remove three pitching mounds (one on the field, two in the bullpen) for each conversion.

It was not a necessary move — the soccer field could have been placed further back in the outfield — but the owner wanted the action as close to the stands as possible for his team’s inaugural season.

“We had one chance to make a first impression, and we had to make it the best soccer experience it could possibly be,” Lashbrook said. “We could have saved money playing in the outfield (but) we knew that was not an option for us.”

The extra labor involved in removing and rebuilding the mounds cost the Lights, though, who pay for each conversion per the terms of their lease agreement to play in Cashman Field. The changeovers are roughly $50,000 each and the team also had to put down a $50,000 deposit to cover any damage done to the field.

It’s been an expensive arrangement for the Lights, but it’ll only last one year before the 51s move into the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin for the 2019 season.

“For one year, we’re going to do just fine,” 51s president Don Logan said.

Baseball to soccer

When the conversions take place, things move along quickly, as evidenced by the overnight delivery of the turf early Friday morning.

Last week, the team of World Sports Solutions International, a local company that helped with the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, faced one of its tightest turnarounds of the season. Typically, the 51s’ last home game the week before a Saturday Lights’ home match will be on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

But last week, a crew worked from 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday after a 51s game to get the mounds removed and prep the Hybrid Bermuda 419 turf from nearby Pahrump for installation. Once their work was done, a different group took over, putting the turf on the field from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In total, the work takes up to 12 people for the turf, and three to four more to put up the Lights’ promotional signs and posters throughout the stadium. It takes six hours to get the team’s sponsored posters up on the outfield wall and two to three hours to deck out the front side of the stadium.

“It’s a lot of people,” Lights FC Director of Operations Justin Roper said. “With the tight time table, that’s been the toughest part of it.”

Once the turf was placed Friday afternoon, World Sports Solutions International surveyed it before painting the lines on the field. The company wanted to get almost all the work done Friday so the field could be open Saturday for walkthroughs and warm-ups.

“It gets pretty hectic,” World Sports Solutions International Turf Manager Kelly Mattson said. “It’s a very tight window.”

Soccer to baseball

Even on a time crunch, the process of going from baseball to soccer is easier than the reverse.

Tearing down the pitching mounds is one thing but building them back up to the exact specifications of Minor League Baseball — which go to the 1/32nd of an inch — is another.

“To rebuild the mounds, it’s just kind of like moving. You know how it takes way longer to pack it and way quicker to unpack it?” Cashman Field groundskeeper Collin Doebler said. “To remove the mounds … we try to separate certain materials and reuse some stuff but when you rebuild, there’s so many different specs that we have to make sure we’re hitting for baseball (so) that that process is much longer.”

To make sure everything gets done on time, the teardown process starts within an hour of a Lights’ game getting done. The team’s signs and posters get taken down quickly and the netting behind home plate gets put back up.

“We usually try to get that knocked out as quick as possible,” Roper said.

Late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, the turf comes out so work on the mounds can begin around 7 a.m. Sunday. It takes a day and a half for the three to be rebuilt to the point where the landscaping company BrightView can inspect them and decide if they’re ready to play.

The goal is to have things finished by late Monday so there’s plenty of time to spare before a Tuesday 51s game.

“Contractually, we’re obligated to 72 hours,” Mattson said. “If it’s a Tuesday game, they need to be ready Monday night. On average, it takes 48 hours to 72 hours.”

One last time

The conversions haven’t always exactly gone to plan this season and there’s been bumps in the road.

The infield has played faster for baseball this season and the soccer turf didn’t always look great because it occasionally died in the heat while being installed.

Early on, the field also sported a few uneven patches. But as the season has gone on, things have improved.

“The coaching staff was very understanding of what we had to do,” Roper said. “They knew it wasn’t going to be perfect. We look forward to providing them with a much better playing surface next year.”

The irony is the conversions have begun going smoothly just in time for them to go away. There is only one left: From baseball to soccer after the 51s’ final home game. Then, Cashman Field will become a soccer venue for the forseeable future once the 51s move into their new home.

It’s a change both teams will welcome, especially because it will require a lot less field maintenance.

“I’m not going to miss it, that’s for sure,” Roper said.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter. Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.