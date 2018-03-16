Centennial baseball rallies to defeat Faith Lutheran

Centennial scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie Faith Lutheran and scored the go-ahead run on an error in the 10th.

Centennial outfielder Brian Wyche makes a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Centennial pitcher Nate Martin pitches during the bottom of the tenth inning at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Centennial players react from the bench after scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning with two outs while playing against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Centennial's Garrett Holden pitches during the bottom of the first inning against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Faith Lutheran pitcher Zack Phillips pitches during the top of the third inning at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Faith Lutheran outfielder Jeremy Aguirre catches a pop fly while playing against Centennial during the top of the third inning at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Faith Lutheran infielder Vance Serrano on the ground after failing to catch a line drive during the top of the fifth inning while playing against Centennial at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Faith Lutheran pitcher Jacob Ortega pitches against Centennial in the top of the ninth inning at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Centennial first baseman Kris Bow makes a play at first with help from infielder Zachary Hare to tag out Faith Lutheran pitcher Jacob Ortega during the bottom of the seventh inning at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Faith Lutheran infielder Lucas Dockery tags out Centennial pitcher Zack Simon at second base and throws to first for a double play while Faith Lutheran infielder Michael Rice stands in the background during the top of the eighth inning at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Centennial takes the field while playing against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Centennial infielder Kian Wilbur throws to first baseman Kris Bow to make a play at first during the bottom of the ninth inning against Centennial at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Centennial players Kris Bow and Nik Dobar embrace after Dobar scored the second of two runs in the top of the seventh inning with two outs while playing against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. In the background is pitcher Zack Simon. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Centennial players celebrate after defeating Faith Lutheran 4-3 in the 10th inning at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Faith Lutheran infielder Lucas Dockery reacts after failing to score in the bottom of the ninth inning against Centennial at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Centennial pitcher Nate Martin pitches during the bottom of the tenth inning at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Centennial won 4-3 in the 10th inning. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Centennial reliever Nate Martin is comfortable pitching during a tie game.

But he’s more than comfortable pitching with a lead.

Martin threw three scoreless innings and struck out the side in the 10th inning to help the Bulldogs score a 4-3 come-from-behind road victory — and a three-game series sweep — against Faith Lutheran on Thursday.

“We’re very fortunate,” Bulldogs coach Charlie Cerrone said. “We preach pitching and defense, even though we like to hit better.”

Centennial (6-2, 3-0 Northwest League) leaned on its pitching and defense after starting pitcher Garrett Holden surrendered three runs in the first inning. He cruised through the Crusaders (3-4, 0-3) in the subsequent six innings, finishing with five strikeouts against two walks.

Faith Lutheran starter Zach Phillips pitched even better, though, and was one out from a complete-game shutout.

But the Bulldogs came to life with two outs in the seventh inning and got two runners on base for Trevor Wright, who singled home their first run. Kian Wilbur followed with another single, and right fielder Austin Kryszczuk tied the game with an RBI single.

“(We) know to play the entire 21 outs,” Cerrone said. “It was touch and go there.”

Martin took over for Holden in the eighth inning and worked out of a jam in the ninth.

Centennial drew two walks in the 10th and scored the go-ahead run after Faith Lutheran’s second baseman misplayed a slow roller.

“We pushed through as a team,” Martin said. “When you have runs for you, it’s much easier to pitch under pressure than in a tie game.”

