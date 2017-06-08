ad-fullscreen
Chicago Cubs’ Addison Russell accused of domestic violence on Instagram

The Associated Press
June 8, 2017 - 12:52 pm
 

CHICAGO — Major League Baseball is looking into a domestic violence accusation against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell.

His wife, Melissa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a user named carlierreed and described by Melissa as a close friend accused Russell of “mentally and physically abusing her.” The posts have been deleted.

MLB spokesman Patrick Courtney says “we are looking into the situation.” Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the department “does not have any current investigation” into Russell or allegations of domestic violence.

An All-Star last season, Russell is batting just .209 with three homers and 19 RBIs this year.

