Chicago Cubs draft Faith Lutheran graduate Erich Uelmen

Cal Poly (Calif.) right-hander Erich Uelmen, a Faith Lutheran graduate, was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the fourth round and 135th overall in the Major League Baseball draft on June 13, 2017. (Cal Poly Athletics)

Cal Poly (Calif.) right-hander Erich Uelmen, a Faith Lutheran graduate, was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the fourth round and 135th overall in the Major League Baseball draft on June 13, 2017. (Cal Poly Athletics)

Cal Poly (Calif.) right-hander Erich Uelmen, a Faith Lutheran graduate, was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the fourth round and 135th overall in the Major League Baseball draft on June 13, 2017. (Cal Poly Athletics)

Cal Poly (Calif.) right-hander Erich Uelmen, a Faith Lutheran graduate, was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the fourth round and 135th overall in the Major League Baseball draft on June 13, 2017. (Cal Poly Athletics)

Faith Lutheran High graduate Erich Uelmen is going to the defending World Series champions.

The Cal Poly (California) junior right-hander was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the fourth round and 135th overall Tuesday in the Major League Baseball draft.

“I knew when they announced it,” said Uelmen, who followed the draft with his family in San Luis Obispo, California. “I didn’t get any calls. It was kind of out of the blue. It caught me off guard, but it was good to see. … I know they’re a really good organization and they treat their players well. They’re coming off a World Series and they have a great fan base.”

Uelmen went 4-8 with a 2.93 ERA this season to earn second-team all-conference honors. His 100 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings ranked second in the Big West Conference and 49th in the nation.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 205-pound Uelmen was the No. 139 prospect in the country by Perfect Game USA. His approximate pick value is $382,300, according to MLB.com.

By going to the Cubs, Uelmen sets up the potential of joining at some point Las Vegas native and former Bonanza High star Kris Bryant, the No. 2 pick in the 2013 draft and last year’s National League MVP.

“I don’t know what to expect,” Uelmen said. “But I definitely want to make my way through the ranks a little bit, develop and move up through the system. …

“I just want to thank my family, friends and those who supported me along the way and trained and coached me. I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did without their support and knowledge.”

Uelmen was the highest Southern Nevada pick since former College of Southern Nevada right-hander Phil Bickford went to the San Francisco Giants at No. 18 overall in 2015. Erick Fedde, who pitched for Las Vegas High and UNLV, was drafted 18th overall by the Washington Nationals in 2014.

Mikey York, a Basic High graduate and CSN right-hander, was the first area player taken in last year’s draft. He was picked in the fifth round (150th overall) by the Tampa Bay Rays.

“It’s cool to hear that I get to rep Las Vegas in that way,” Uelmen said of being the highest Southern Nevada pick this year.

Uelmen graduated from Faith Lutheran in 2014 after leading the Crusaders to two Division I-A state titles. He was a first-team all-state pick as a senior.

Contact reporter Ashton Ferguson at aferguson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0430. Follow @af_ferguson on Twitter.