Cody Decker blasts 2 homers to power 51s over Fresno

Cody Decker hit a pair of home runs, including a go-ahead two-run shot in the seventh inning, to rally the 51s to a 4-3 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California.

“It’s always good to have those guys who have been around and have experience in the league,” 51s manager Pedro Lopez said of the 30-year-old veteran. “I’m just glad he’s doing well. He got off to a slow start at first, but now that he’s playing a lot more … he’s playing well.”

Decker, who has 185 minor-league homers, delivered twice in big spots on Wednesday. His home run to left-center field in the fifth broke up Fresno right-hander Mike Hauschild’s perfect game and sparked four unanswered runs for Las Vegas (48-76), which finished with just six hits.

In the seventh, right fielder Travis Taijeron drew a leadoff walk to set up Decker’s decisive homer — a first-pitch moonshot to left.

“He’s been seeing the ball well lately,” Lopez said of Decker, who was signed by the New York Mets organization in April, then promoted to the 51s in June. “Having him come through big like he did, it was really nice to see. It was a good lift for everybody in the dugout.”

The pitching, meanwhile, did the rest.

Starter Wilfredo Boscan gave up two earned runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings, and winner Logan Taylor pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief. Alberto Baldonado got a strikeout and two flyouts in the ninth for the save.

“Another good game (pitching),” Lopez said. “Boscan was consistent until he got himself into a little trouble with his pitch count. But he did a good job of keeping us in the ballgame. The whole pitching staff did well.”

Tyler White’s RBI single and A.J. Reed’s sacrifice fly gave Fresno a 2-0 lead after three innings.

White also hit a solo home run in the seventh to pull the Grizzlies (69-55) within one run.

Las Vegas catcher Kevin Plawecki hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth to bring in Jayce Boyd for the tying run.

Hauschild allowed two earned runs and struck out seven over five innings. Dayan Diaz was the loser as the Grizzlies dropped their fourth straight.

The 51s, who are 5-2 in their last seven, will be looking for their second three-game win streak of the month Thursday evening.

“The second half, as a whole, we’ve been playing a lot better,” Lopez said. “Even though we lost some big bats, we’re paying a lot better and we’re trying to finish strong. That’s been the message.”

