Copeland, 51s fall to Fresno, 8-1

51s manager Tony DeFrancesco signals his batter during Las Vegas' home matchup with the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday, April 9, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

FRESNO, Calif. — Derek Fisher hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Antonio Nunez scored two runs as the Fresno Grizzlies defeated the Las Vegas 51s 8-1 on Friday.

The home run by Fisher scored Nunez to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead.

After Fresno added a run in the fifth on a single by Fisher, the 51s cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Matthew den Dekker hit a solo home run.

The Grizzlies later added three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Fresno right-hander Rogelio Armenteros (7-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Scott Copeland (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing three runs and three hits over six innings. Buddy Boshers pitched three scoreless innings for his second save of the season.

For the 51s, den Dekker homered and doubled.

