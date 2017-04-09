Cory Burns called up to Las Vegas from Binghamton

Las Vegas 51s player Paul Sewald grabs his backpack in the clubhouse at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Friday, May 13, 2016. Cory Burns has been called up to take Sewald's spot on the roster Sunday, April 9, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Reliever Cory Burns was transferred from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, taking the roster spot of Paul Sewald, who was called up Friday.

Burns, who signed with the Mets this past offseason, has made one appearance in Binghamton this season, throwing 1 2/3 innings and giving up just a hit.

He briefly played in the majors for the Padres and Rangers in 2012 and 2013 respectively. He is 1-1 with a 4.60 ERA in 27 major league games.

Sewald made his major league debut Saturday night, giving up two runs and recording just one out. Ty Kelly was designated for assignment to make way for Sewald on the 40-man roster.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.