Could Aviators be the new name for Las Vegas 51s?

Las Vegas 51s' pitcher Drew Gagnon (36) pitches against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

The Las Vegas 51s first announced plans to rebrand for next season in April. Now, it appears they have a frontrunner.

The owners of the team have filed 20 different trademarks applications for what appears to be a possible new name for the club — the Las Vegas Aviators.

The Howard Hughes Corp. put in trademark applications for memorabilia, apparel and other items June 6. The applicant is listed as Summerlin Las Vegas Baseball Club, LLC, an entity controlled by Howard Hughes Corp.

Team president Don Logan and a representative from the Hughes Corp. could not be reached for immediate comment on Monday.

Earlier this month, DetroitHockey.net’s Clark Rasmussen first reported that a lawyer with The Howard Hughes Corp. had registered 16 web domains relating to the possible new name including aviatorslv.com, lasvegasaviatorsbaseball.com and the lvaviators.com

A Twitter account with the handle @LVAviators was opened this month as was a Facebook account under The Las Vegas Aviators, which is listed as a “Sports Team.”

Howard Hughes was an avid flier during his lifetime, with his crowning achievement being the Spruce Goose, the largest wooden airplane ever constructed. In fact, the biographical motion picture about Hughes’ life was titled “The Aviator.”

The possible name also could be a nod to the nearby Nellis Air Force Base.

Earlier this month, team president Don Logan said they would be narrowing down their top five choices imminently.

“That’s an important element for the Hughes Corp.,” Logan said of the name at the time. “We’ve got people involved in that at a lot of different levels. A big part of this whole endeavor is to really honor and promote the Hughes brand. … You want some cohesion.

”It’s got to make sense and ultimately the investors in the company have got to understand that everybody is paying attention and really doing their best to promote the brand. The brand is very important.”

The first timeline given for releasing the team’s name was November, though Logan said recently he thought it would be sooner than that as construction on Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin is underway and a name would be woven into design elements and hats, memorabilia and other things would need to be produced.

“I think you’ve got to get the name done sooner,” Logan said. “The sooner you have the name done, then you can figure out more ways to integrate it into the different elements of the stadium.”

