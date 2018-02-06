Cubs-Indians Big League Weekend tickets on sale Monday

The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians will visit Las Vegas in March.

Chicago Cubs players and staff leave the field after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 11-7 in their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tickets for Big League Weekend, which will be held March 17-18 at Cashman Field, will go on sale on Monday at noon.

The event will be a rematch of the 2016 World Series featuring the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs, who will return to Las Vegas for their 14th straight season.

Tickets can be purchased either on site at the box office or through Ticketmaster. The box office will be open Monday-Friday from noon-4:30 p.m., though tickets for the event usually sell out within hours.

Tickets range from $45-85.

