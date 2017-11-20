Cubs, Indians headed to Las Vegas for World Series rematch

The Cubs and Indians will play in Las Vegas on March 17-18.

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) scores a run past Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez (55) in the fourth inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist hits an RBI double during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians faced off in one of the most entertaining World Series during recent years in 2016 — a seven-game battle between two teams aiming to break long championship droughts that wound up with the Cubs on top.

This March, they’ll square off again at Cashman Field for Big League Weekend, the 51s and LVCVA announced Monday.

“We are excited to welcome Major League Baseball back to Las Vegas for the 28th year,” Rossi Ralenkotter, president and CEO of the LVCVA said in a statement. “The Cubs and Indians will provide a great matchup for fans and Las Vegas will provide a great experience for visitors coming to see the games.”

The March 17-18 games will mark the Cubs’ 14th consecutive appearance in Las Vegas and their 17th all-time visit for Big League Weekend.

“The Cubs continue to have such a tremendous fanbase and Las Vegas has become a “second” Spring Training home for them,” team president Don Logan said in a release.

It will be second time the Indians have come, the first being in 1998.

The games will be at 4:05 p.m. on March 17 and 1:05 p.m. the next day. Ticket packages are available through the 51s’ box office, which can be reached at (702) 943-7200.

“This two-game series will feature a rematch of the 2016 World Series, one of the most memorable Fall Classics in history,” Logan said. “The games will provide a great atmosphere in the ballpark. The fans, both locally and the tourists that visit during this event will have a memorable time.”

