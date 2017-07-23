Despite quality start from Knapp, 51s fall to Nashville

Ricky Knapp gave up just two runs in seven innings pitched.

The Memphis Redbirds entered this weekend’s series as the Pacific Coast League’s top team — and the league’s top pitching team.

The 51s found out just why this weekend.

After getting shut out on Friday, the 51s lost 2-1 to Memphis on Saturday night at Autozone Park, spoiling a solid performance from starter Ricky Knapp.

“It’s a well-pitched game,” manager Pedro Lopez said. “I thought Ricky and their starter did a very good job with what they both did. We were really close to getting the win but just unfortunately didn’t have it.”

Starter Matt Pearce (1-0), making his second start in Triple-A, gave up one run on four hits while striking out five in seven innings for Memphis (64-35).

“He pounded the strike zone with all pitches and was able to keep us off balance,” Lopez said. “We had some balls that we hit hard and they made great plays on us.”

One of those was in the seventh inning when it appeared that center fielder Harrison Bader robbed Travis Taijeron of a home run that would have cut the Memphis lead to 2-1.

“From my view, from my angle, I thought it was (going out),” Lopez said. “I kind of saw his glove when he hit the wall and I saw his glove over the fence but of course I’m 300 feet away so it’s hard. I thought it was going out. It was a great play.”

Jayce Boyd’s sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning immediately followed that catch and was the only run the 51s (37-63) scored off Pearce.

He was mostly matched by Knapp, who threw seven superb innings and gave up two runs while striking out four.

The two runs both came in the sixth inning on a Nick Martini RBI single, which drove in Pearce and Breyvic Valera. After throwing five no-hit innings, Pearce led off the sixth with a single.

It was a solid bounce-back performance for Knapp (4-12), who had given up 12 runs in 4⅔ innings in his last outing. He was forced to pitch longer than he should have because the 51s were thin in the bullpen.

He took a loss once again Saturday, but it was one in which he had nothing to hang his head for.

“He was aggressive in the strike zone with all pitches,” Lopez said. “And put the ball in play and I think that was the biggest thing tonight.

Second baseman Neil Walker, who is with the 51s on a rehab assignment, went 1-for-3 and came out of the game in the sixth inning.

Catcher Kevin Plawecki left two innings earlier after being hit by a pitch. Lopez said he was hit in the right wrist but was “good.”

“I think it’s a bruise right now. He got checked out by the doctor,” Lopez said. “I think he’s going to be OK. I’ll probably give him a day. He’s probably going to be really sore tomorrow but he’s day-by-day right now.”

