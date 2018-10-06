Dodgers go up 2-0 in NLDS; Brewers, Red Sox, Astros also win

Clayton Kershaw tossed eight innings of two-hit ball in the Dodgers’ second straight playoff shutout, and Manny Machado slugged a two-run homer as Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves 3-0 on Friday night for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws against the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the National League Division Series Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates hits a solo home run against Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber during fifth inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw reacts to a pitch during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the baseball team's National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin (45) delivers during the first inning of a tie break baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

The Dodgers used a nearly identical formula to win 6-0 in Game 1 behind Hyun-Jin Ryu, who allowed only four two-out singles over seven innings, and home runs by Joc Pederson, Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez.

Kershaw was even better. The left-hander struck out three and walked none in remaining unbeaten against Atlanta throughout his illustrious career.

Los Angeles can sweep the best-of-five series in Game 3 on Sunday in Atlanta, where the Baby Braves will be looking to score for the first time this postseason.

Kershaw got bypassed as the Game 1 starter in favor of Ryu after the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner had started eight of the Dodgers’ past 10 postseason openers. Manager Dave Roberts said it was done to give both Ryu and Kershaw five days of rest between starts.

One more victory would put Los Angeles in the NL Championship Series for the third straight year. The Dodgers beat the Cubs in the NLCS last season and lost to them in that round in 2016.

Sale strong as Red Sox beat Yankees 5-4 in ALDS

BOSTON — Chris Sale struck out eight for his first postseason win, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox sweated out their shaky bullpen to hold off the New York Yankees 5-4 on Friday night in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

One year after he was pounded by Houston in his playoff debut, Sale took a four-hit shutout into the sixth inning. The Yankees loaded the bases in the sixth and seventh, cutting the deficit to 5-3. Aaron Judge homered off Craig Kimbrel leading off the ninth before the Red Sox closer retired the next three batters, striking out Giancarlo Stanton and Luke Voit for the save.

Game 2 in the best-of-five series is Saturday night, with Boston starting another pitcher trying to overcome a history of postseason struggles: left-hander David Price is 0-8 as a starter in the playoffs. He’ll face Yankees righty Masahiro Tanaka.

In the first playoff matchup between the longtime rivals since 2004, the 108-win Red Sox took a 5-0 lead against Yankees starter J.A. Happ and then white-knuckled it after Sale left with two on and one out in the sixth.

New York, which won 100 regular-season games plus the AL wild-card game against Oakland, got three singles and two walks in the sixth, scoring two before Brandon Workman — the only player on the Red Sox roster with a World Series ring — struck out Gleyber Torres to end the threat.

Chacin, Brewers blank Rockies 4-0, take 2-0 lead in NLDS

MILWAUKEE — It turns out there is way more to the Milwaukee Brewers than just Christian Yelich.

The rest of this Brew Crew can play, too. Especially those guys in that loaded bullpen.

Jhoulys Chacin pitched five sparkling innings before turning over things to the relievers, Mike Moustakas contributed two more big hits and the Brewers blanked the Colorado Rockies 4-0 Friday to take a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series.

While the sweet-swinging Yelich had a quiet day by his lofty standards, the NL Central champions showed off their supporting cast on the way to their 10th straight win going back to an impressive finish to the regular season.

Erik Kratz had two hits and two RBIs, Hernan Perez hit two ground-rule doubles and Milwaukee’s bullpen closed the door after Chacin delivered in his playoff debut.

Game 3 is Sunday at Coors Field. Another win, and Milwaukee is into the NL Championship Series for the first time since its previous postseason appearance in 2011.

Nolan Arenado had two of Colorado’s six hits — just two more than the franchise playoff low set in Thursday’s 3-2, 10-inning loss in Game 1. The wild-card Rockies have scored six times in their last four games, and their potent lineup is showing signs of frustration.

Springer, Astros hit 4 HRs, down Indians 7-2 in ALDS opener

HOUSTON — George Springer and the Houston Astros picked up right where they left off last postseason, hitting four home runs to power past the Cleveland Indians 7-2 Friday in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Martin Maldonado also connected for the Astros, who hit a World Series-record 15 homers last year in winning their first championship.

Much was made about the pitching prowess these teams possess in the days leading up to this game. But it was a bunch of longballs to put the Astros ahead in this best-of-five series.

Houston’s pop backed up a solid start by Justin Verlander, who bested Corey Kluber in a matchup of Cy Young Award-winning aces in the first postseason meeting between these teams.

Verlander took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and allowed two hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings for his 12th career playoff win. The Indians finished with only three hits, all singles.

Kluber, a two-time Cy Young winner who was coming off his first 20-win season, was tagged for three home runs in 4 2/3 innings. It was a repeat performance from last October’s ALDS, when he made two starts against the Yankees and left with a 12.79 ERA.

Game 2 is Saturday in Houston. Gerrit Cole starts for the Astros against Carlos Carrasco.