Dodgers score no-hitter in win over Padres in Mexico

Walker Buehler and a trio of Los Angeles relievers combined for the franchise’s 23rd no-hitter in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres in the opener of a neutral-site series Friday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Adam Liberatore throws to a San Diego Padres during a baseball game in Monterrey, Mexico, Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/ Eduardo Verdugo)

Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Fernando Valenzuela throws the inaugural ball during the regular-season major league baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Monterrey, Mexico Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/ Eduardo Verdugo)

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Adam Liberatore clenches his fist as teammates run onto the field after the team's 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in Monterrey, Mexico, Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Adam Liberatore is hugged by a teammate after the team's 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres in a baseball game in Monterrey, Mexico, Friday, May 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MONTERREY, Mexico — The Dodgers have the most no-hitters in the majors — and now the most in Mexico, too.

Walker Buehler and a trio of Los Angeles relievers combined for the franchise’s 23rd no-hitter in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres in the opener of a neutral-site series Friday night.

Mexico had waited since 1999 to host a regular-season major league game, and it got a historic one: the first no-hitter ever outside the U.S. or Canada and the 12th combined no-hitter in major league history.

Buehler pitched six innings in his third major league start. The touted right-hander struck out eight and walked three over 93 pitches before handing off to left-hander Tony Cingrani, who walked two in the seventh but kept the bid intact.

Yimi Garcia struck out two in a perfect eighth and Adam Liberatore threw a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out Franchy Cordero to end it with the Dodgers’ 146th pitch.

Joey Lucchesi (3-2) allowed three runs and five hits as the last-place Padres dropped to 11-22.